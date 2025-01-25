Sharda Cropchem Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 571.34% YOY, profit at ₹31.15 crore and revenue at ₹929.33 crore

Published25 Jan 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Sharda Cropchem Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025

Sharda Cropchem Q3 Results 2025:Sharda Cropchem declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025, reporting a remarkable increase in both revenue and profit. The topline surged by 46.94% year-on-year, reaching 929.33 crore, while net profit soared by an astonishing 571.34% to 31.15 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a growth of 19.62%, although profit experienced a decline of 26.55%. The rise in revenue and profit year-on-year highlights the company's strong operational performance.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 18.42% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 31.2% year-on-year, reflecting the growing operational costs amid increased revenues.

Sharda Cropchem Q3 Results

The operating income also exhibited significant growth, up by 315.59% quarter-on-quarter and 477.68% year-on-year, indicating strong operational leverage.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 3.45, marking an impressive increase of 576.47% year-on-year, further showcasing the company's profitability improvement.

Sharda Cropchem has faced a challenging week with a return of -11.8%, however, it has shown a positive return of 16.35% over the last six months despite a year-to-date decline of -19.46%.

The current market capitalization of Sharda Cropchem stands at 5784.49 crore, with a 52-week high of 886.6 and a low of 318.05, indicating volatility in the stock performance.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of five analysts covering the company, two analysts have issued a Hold rating, two have rated it as Buy, and one analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2025, is to Buy, reflecting optimism among analysts regarding Sharda Cropchem's future growth potential.

Sharda Cropchem Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue929.33776.89+19.62%632.46+46.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.2810.37+18.42%9.36+31.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization68.8969.1-0.3%68.63+0.38%
Total Operating Expense844.05756.37+11.59%655.05+28.85%
Operating Income85.2820.52+315.59%-22.58+477.68%
Net Income Before Taxes45.9345.52+0.9%12.12+278.96%
Net Income31.1542.41-26.55%4.64+571.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.454.7-26.6%0.51+576.47%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹31.15Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹929.33Cr

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:50 AM IST
