Sharda Cropchem Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 27.85% YOY

Sharda Cropchem Q4 Results Live : Sharda Cropchem declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.46% & the profit decreased by 27.85% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 107.45% and the profit increased by 2993.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 57.19% q-o-q & decreased by 2.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1055.51% q-o-q & decreased by 9.6% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹15.82 for Q4 which decreased by 28.25% Y-o-Y.

Sharda Cropchem has delivered -3.18% return in the last 1 week, -13.38% return in the last 6 months and -21.43% YTD return.

Currently, Sharda Cropchem has a market cap of ₹3209.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹580 & ₹318.05 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Hold rating & 2 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Hold.

Sharda Cropchem Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1312.05 632.46 +107.45% 1481.82 -11.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.71 9.36 +57.19% 15.16 -2.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 54.26 68.63 -20.94% 67.66 -19.81% Total Operating Expense 1096.26 655.05 +67.36% 1243.11 -11.81% Operating Income 215.8 -22.58 +1055.51% 238.71 -9.6% Net Income Before Taxes 198.41 12.12 +1537.41% 255.14 -22.24% Net Income 143.47 4.64 +2993.28% 198.83 -27.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.82 0.51 +3002.61% 22.05 -28.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹143.47Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1312.05Cr

