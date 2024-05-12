Sharda Cropchem Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 27.85% YOY

Sharda Cropchem Q4 Results Live : Sharda Cropchem declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.46% & the profit decreased by 27.85% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 107.45% and the profit increased by 2993.28%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 57.19% q-o-q & decreased by 2.95% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1055.51% q-o-q & decreased by 9.6% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹15.82 for Q4 which decreased by 28.25% Y-o-Y.
Sharda Cropchem has delivered -3.18% return in the last 1 week, -13.38% return in the last 6 months and -21.43% YTD return.
Currently, Sharda Cropchem has a market cap of ₹3209.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹580 & ₹318.05 respectively.
As of 12 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Hold rating & 2 analysts have given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Hold.
Sharda Cropchem Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1312.05
|632.46
|+107.45%
|1481.82
|-11.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14.71
|9.36
|+57.19%
|15.16
|-2.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|54.26
|68.63
|-20.94%
|67.66
|-19.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|1096.26
|655.05
|+67.36%
|1243.11
|-11.81%
|Operating Income
|215.8
|-22.58
|+1055.51%
|238.71
|-9.6%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|198.41
|12.12
|+1537.41%
|255.14
|-22.24%
|Net Income
|143.47
|4.64
|+2993.28%
|198.83
|-27.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.82
|0.51
|+3002.61%
|22.05
|-28.25%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹143.47Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1312.05Cr
