Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sharda Cropchem Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 27.85% YOY

Sharda Cropchem Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 27.85% YOY

Livemint

Sharda Cropchem Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 11.46% YoY & profit decreased by 27.85% YoY

Sharda Cropchem Q4 Results Live

Sharda Cropchem Q4 Results Live : Sharda Cropchem declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.46% & the profit decreased by 27.85% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 107.45% and the profit increased by 2993.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 57.19% q-o-q & decreased by 2.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1055.51% q-o-q & decreased by 9.6% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 15.82 for Q4 which decreased by 28.25% Y-o-Y.

Sharda Cropchem has delivered -3.18% return in the last 1 week, -13.38% return in the last 6 months and -21.43% YTD return.

Currently, Sharda Cropchem has a market cap of 3209.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of 580 & 318.05 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Hold rating & 2 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Hold.

Sharda Cropchem Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1312.05632.46+107.45%1481.82-11.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.719.36+57.19%15.16-2.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization54.2668.63-20.94%67.66-19.81%
Total Operating Expense1096.26655.05+67.36%1243.11-11.81%
Operating Income215.8-22.58+1055.51%238.71-9.6%
Net Income Before Taxes198.4112.12+1537.41%255.14-22.24%
Net Income143.474.64+2993.28%198.83-27.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.820.51+3002.61%22.05-28.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹143.47Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1312.05Cr

