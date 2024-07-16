Sheetal Cool Products Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 8.46% YOY

Sheetal Cool Products Q1 Results Live : Sheetal Cool Products announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, with a decrease of 8.42% in revenue and 8.46% in profit compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly comparison shows a significant growth of 46.03% in revenue and 4.3% in profit compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a sharp rise of 28.22% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 19.28% year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit with a decrease of 5.14% quarter-on-quarter and 11.15% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at ₹7.08, reflecting a decrease of 8.53% year-on-year.

Sheetal Cool Products' stock performance includes a -4.2% return in the last week, 58.55% return in the last 6 months, and 63.12% Year-to-Date return.

As of now, Sheetal Cool Products has a market capitalization of ₹572.93 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹634.5 & ₹318.25 respectively.

Sheetal Cool Products Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 123.75 84.75 +46.03% 135.14 -8.42% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.95 4.64 +28.22% 7.38 -19.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.93 2.08 -7.46% 2.32 -16.7% Total Operating Expense 112.8 73.2 +54.1% 122.8 -8.15% Operating Income 10.96 11.55 -5.14% 12.33 -11.15% Net Income Before Taxes 9.86 9.57 +3.03% 10.89 -9.47% Net Income 7.44 7.13 +4.3% 8.12 -8.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.08 6.79 +4.27% 7.74 -8.53%