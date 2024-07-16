Sheetal Cool Products Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 8.46% YOY

Livemint
First Published16 Jul 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Sheetal Cool Products Q1 Results Live
Sheetal Cool Products Q1 Results Live : Sheetal Cool Products announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, with a decrease of 8.42% in revenue and 8.46% in profit compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly comparison shows a significant growth of 46.03% in revenue and 4.3% in profit compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a sharp rise of 28.22% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 19.28% year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit with a decrease of 5.14% quarter-on-quarter and 11.15% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at 7.08, reflecting a decrease of 8.53% year-on-year.

Sheetal Cool Products' stock performance includes a -4.2% return in the last week, 58.55% return in the last 6 months, and 63.12% Year-to-Date return.

As of now, Sheetal Cool Products has a market capitalization of 572.93 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 634.5 & 318.25 respectively.

Sheetal Cool Products Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue123.7584.75+46.03%135.14-8.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.954.64+28.22%7.38-19.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.932.08-7.46%2.32-16.7%
Total Operating Expense112.873.2+54.1%122.8-8.15%
Operating Income10.9611.55-5.14%12.33-11.15%
Net Income Before Taxes9.869.57+3.03%10.89-9.47%
Net Income7.447.13+4.3%8.12-8.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.086.79+4.27%7.74-8.53%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.44Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>123.75Cr
