Sheetal Cool Products Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 8.46% YOY

Sheetal Cool Products Q1 Results Live : Sheetal Cool Products announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, with a decrease of 8.42% in revenue and 8.46% in profit compared to the same period last year.
Quarterly comparison shows a significant growth of 46.03% in revenue and 4.3% in profit compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a sharp rise of 28.22% quarter-on-quarter but decreased by 19.28% year-on-year.
Operating income took a hit with a decrease of 5.14% quarter-on-quarter and 11.15% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at ₹7.08, reflecting a decrease of 8.53% year-on-year.
Sheetal Cool Products' stock performance includes a -4.2% return in the last week, 58.55% return in the last 6 months, and 63.12% Year-to-Date return.
As of now, Sheetal Cool Products has a market capitalization of ₹572.93 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹634.5 & ₹318.25 respectively.
Sheetal Cool Products Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|123.75
|84.75
|+46.03%
|135.14
|-8.42%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.95
|4.64
|+28.22%
|7.38
|-19.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.93
|2.08
|-7.46%
|2.32
|-16.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|112.8
|73.2
|+54.1%
|122.8
|-8.15%
|Operating Income
|10.96
|11.55
|-5.14%
|12.33
|-11.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.86
|9.57
|+3.03%
|10.89
|-9.47%
|Net Income
|7.44
|7.13
|+4.3%
|8.12
|-8.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.08
|6.79
|+4.27%
|7.74
|-8.53%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.44Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹123.75Cr
