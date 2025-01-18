Shekhawati Industries Q3 Results 2025:Shekhawati Industries declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 16.63% & the profit decreased by 36.02% YoY. Profit stood at ₹1.51 crore and revenue at ₹15.29 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.44% and the profit decreased by 41.02%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.25% q-o-q and increased by 3.43% Y-o-Y. This indicates a slight improvement in cost management despite the decline in profit margins.

Shekhawati Industries Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 47.44% q-o-q and increased by 140.94% Y-o-Y, reflecting a significant year-over-year recovery despite the quarterly decline.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is ₹0.44 for Q3, which decreased by 37.14% Y-o-Y, signaling a tough quarter for investors.

Shekhawati Industries has delivered -0.81% return in the last week, -42.41% return in the last 6 months, and 4.96% YTD return, showcasing a challenging market environment.

Currently, Shekhawati Industries has a market cap of ₹109.37 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹90.6 & ₹17 respectively.

Shekhawati Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 15.29 17.87 -14.44% 13.11 +16.63% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.33 6.41 -1.25% 6.12 +3.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.22 0.25 -12% 2.24 -90.18% Total Operating Expense 14.16 15.72 -9.92% 15.87 -10.78% Operating Income 1.13 2.15 -47.44% -2.76 +140.94% Net Income Before Taxes 1.51 2.56 -41.02% 2.36 -36.02% Net Income 1.51 2.56 -41.02% 2.36 -36.02% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.44 0.74 -40.54% 0.7 -37.14%