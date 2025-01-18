Shekhawati Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 36.02% YOY, profit at ₹1.51 crore and revenue at ₹15.29 crore

Shekhawati Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 16.63% YoY & profit decreased by 36.02% YoY, profit at 1.51 crore and revenue at 15.29 crore

Livemint
Published18 Jan 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Advertisement
Shekhawati Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025

Shekhawati Industries Q3 Results 2025:Shekhawati Industries declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 16.63% & the profit decreased by 36.02% YoY. Profit stood at 1.51 crore and revenue at 15.29 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.44% and the profit decreased by 41.02%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.25% q-o-q and increased by 3.43% Y-o-Y. This indicates a slight improvement in cost management despite the decline in profit margins.

Advertisement

Shekhawati Industries Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 47.44% q-o-q and increased by 140.94% Y-o-Y, reflecting a significant year-over-year recovery despite the quarterly decline.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is 0.44 for Q3, which decreased by 37.14% Y-o-Y, signaling a tough quarter for investors.

Shekhawati Industries has delivered -0.81% return in the last week, -42.41% return in the last 6 months, and 4.96% YTD return, showcasing a challenging market environment.

Currently, Shekhawati Industries has a market cap of 109.37 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 90.6 & 17 respectively.

Advertisement

Shekhawati Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue15.2917.87-14.44%13.11+16.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.336.41-1.25%6.12+3.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.220.25-12%2.24-90.18%
Total Operating Expense14.1615.72-9.92%15.87-10.78%
Operating Income1.132.15-47.44%-2.76+140.94%
Net Income Before Taxes1.512.56-41.02%2.36-36.02%
Net Income1.512.56-41.02%2.36-36.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.440.74-40.54%0.7-37.14%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsShekhawati Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 36.02% YOY, profit at ₹1.51 crore and revenue at ₹15.29 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹1.51Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹15.29Cr

First Published:18 Jan 2025, 11:06 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts