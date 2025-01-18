Shekhawati Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 36.02% YOY, profit at ₹1.51 crore and revenue at ₹15.29 crore

Shekhawati Industries Q3 Results 2025:Shekhawati Industries declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 16.63% & the profit decreased by 36.02% YoY. Profit stood at ₹1.51 crore and revenue at ₹15.29 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.44% and the profit decreased by 41.02%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.25% q-o-q and increased by 3.43% Y-o-Y. This indicates a slight improvement in cost management despite the decline in profit margins.
The operating income was down by 47.44% q-o-q and increased by 140.94% Y-o-Y, reflecting a significant year-over-year recovery despite the quarterly decline.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is ₹0.44 for Q3, which decreased by 37.14% Y-o-Y, signaling a tough quarter for investors.
Shekhawati Industries has delivered -0.81% return in the last week, -42.41% return in the last 6 months, and 4.96% YTD return, showcasing a challenging market environment.
Currently, Shekhawati Industries has a market cap of ₹109.37 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹90.6 & ₹17 respectively.
Shekhawati Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|15.29
|17.87
|-14.44%
|13.11
|+16.63%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.33
|6.41
|-1.25%
|6.12
|+3.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.22
|0.25
|-12%
|2.24
|-90.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|14.16
|15.72
|-9.92%
|15.87
|-10.78%
|Operating Income
|1.13
|2.15
|-47.44%
|-2.76
|+140.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.51
|2.56
|-41.02%
|2.36
|-36.02%
|Net Income
|1.51
|2.56
|-41.02%
|2.36
|-36.02%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.44
|0.74
|-40.54%
|0.7
|-37.14%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹1.51Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹15.29Cr