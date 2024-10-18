Shemaroo Entertainment Q2 results: loss at ₹26.22Cr, Revenue decreased by 18.53% YoY

Shemaroo Entertainment Q2 Results Live : Shemaroo Entertainment declared its Q2 results on 17 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant decline in revenue and a net loss for the period. The company's topline decreased by 18.53% year-over-year, leading to a loss of ₹26.22 crore, a stark contrast to the profit of ₹4.88 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year.
Despite the yearly downturn, Shemaroo Entertainment noted a slight quarter-over-quarter improvement, with revenue growing by 4.97% from the previous quarter. However, the company's operating income took a severe hit, plummeting by 88.01% quarter-over-quarter and 277.62% year-over-year.
In terms of expenses, Shemaroo reported that Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses remained unchanged on a quarter-over-quarter basis but experienced a 7.57% increase year-over-year.
The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹-9.62, reflecting a staggering decrease of 634.44% year-over-year, indicating the financial challenges faced during this period.
Shemaroo Entertainment's stock performance has also shown volatility, delivering a -5.23% return in the past week, while achieving a 10.93% return over the last six months and an 11% year-to-date return.
As of now, Shemaroo Entertainment boasts a market capitalization of ₹485.79 crore, with its shares trading between a 52-week high of ₹240 and a low of ₹127.6.
Shemaroo Entertainment Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|162.06
|154.39
|+4.97%
|198.91
|-18.53%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|30.15
|30.15
|-0%
|28.03
|+7.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.5
|1.52
|-0.95%
|1.45
|+3.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|190.03
|169.27
|+12.27%
|183.16
|+3.75%
|Operating Income
|-27.97
|-14.88
|-88.01%
|15.75
|-277.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-35.77
|-22.8
|-56.88%
|7.45
|-579.89%
|Net Income
|-26.22
|-17.25
|-51.98%
|4.88
|-637.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-9.62
|-6.33
|-51.97%
|1.8
|-634.44%
