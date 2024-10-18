Shemaroo Entertainment Q2 results: loss at ₹26.22Cr, Revenue decreased by 18.53% YoY

Shemaroo Entertainment Q2 results: Revenue decreased by 18.53% YoY & loss at 26.22Cr

Livemint
Published18 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Shemaroo Entertainment Q2 Results Live
Shemaroo Entertainment Q2 Results Live

Shemaroo Entertainment Q2 Results Live : Shemaroo Entertainment declared its Q2 results on 17 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant decline in revenue and a net loss for the period. The company's topline decreased by 18.53% year-over-year, leading to a loss of 26.22 crore, a stark contrast to the profit of 4.88 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year.

Despite the yearly downturn, Shemaroo Entertainment noted a slight quarter-over-quarter improvement, with revenue growing by 4.97% from the previous quarter. However, the company's operating income took a severe hit, plummeting by 88.01% quarter-over-quarter and 277.62% year-over-year.

In terms of expenses, Shemaroo reported that Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses remained unchanged on a quarter-over-quarter basis but experienced a 7.57% increase year-over-year.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at -9.62, reflecting a staggering decrease of 634.44% year-over-year, indicating the financial challenges faced during this period.

Shemaroo Entertainment's stock performance has also shown volatility, delivering a -5.23% return in the past week, while achieving a 10.93% return over the last six months and an 11% year-to-date return.

As of now, Shemaroo Entertainment boasts a market capitalization of 485.79 crore, with its shares trading between a 52-week high of 240 and a low of 127.6.

Shemaroo Entertainment Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue162.06154.39+4.97%198.91-18.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total30.1530.15-0%28.03+7.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.51.52-0.95%1.45+3.87%
Total Operating Expense190.03169.27+12.27%183.16+3.75%
Operating Income-27.97-14.88-88.01%15.75-277.62%
Net Income Before Taxes-35.77-22.8-56.88%7.45-579.89%
Net Income-26.22-17.25-51.98%4.88-637.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS-9.62-6.33-51.97%1.8-634.44%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-26.22Cr
₹162.06Cr
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsShemaroo Entertainment Q2 results: loss at ₹26.22Cr, Revenue decreased by 18.53% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    543.70
    11:17 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    14.9 (2.82%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.30
    11:17 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    0.95 (0.62%)

    Tata Motors share price

    907.30
    11:17 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    15.6 (1.75%)

    Tata Power share price

    451.90
    11:17 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    1.85 (0.41%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Torrent Power share price

    1,978.00
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    39.1 (2.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,038.60
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -362.9 (-5.67%)

    Infosys share price

    1,881.80
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -87.7 (-4.45%)

    Tanla Platforms share price

    820.65
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -36.75 (-4.29%)

    360 One Wam share price

    1,060.95
    11:04 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    -46.3 (-4.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,192.05
    11:08 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    67.55 (6.01%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,922.00
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    131.2 (4.7%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,429.80
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    189.45 (4.47%)

    Pidilite Industries share price

    3,291.10
    11:09 AM | 18 OCT 2024
    136.35 (4.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.