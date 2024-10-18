Hello User
Shemaroo Entertainment Q2 results: loss at 26.22Cr, Revenue decreased by 18.53% YoY

Shemaroo Entertainment Q2 results: loss at ₹26.22Cr, Revenue decreased by 18.53% YoY

Livemint

Shemaroo Entertainment Q2 results: Revenue decreased by 18.53% YoY & loss at 26.22Cr

Shemaroo Entertainment Q2 Results Live

Shemaroo Entertainment Q2 Results Live : Shemaroo Entertainment declared its Q2 results on 17 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant decline in revenue and a net loss for the period. The company's topline decreased by 18.53% year-over-year, leading to a loss of 26.22 crore, a stark contrast to the profit of 4.88 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year.

Despite the yearly downturn, Shemaroo Entertainment noted a slight quarter-over-quarter improvement, with revenue growing by 4.97% from the previous quarter. However, the company's operating income took a severe hit, plummeting by 88.01% quarter-over-quarter and 277.62% year-over-year.

In terms of expenses, Shemaroo reported that Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses remained unchanged on a quarter-over-quarter basis but experienced a 7.57% increase year-over-year.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at -9.62, reflecting a staggering decrease of 634.44% year-over-year, indicating the financial challenges faced during this period.

Shemaroo Entertainment's stock performance has also shown volatility, delivering a -5.23% return in the past week, while achieving a 10.93% return over the last six months and an 11% year-to-date return.

As of now, Shemaroo Entertainment boasts a market capitalization of 485.79 crore, with its shares trading between a 52-week high of 240 and a low of 127.6.

Shemaroo Entertainment Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue162.06154.39+4.97%198.91-18.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total30.1530.15-0%28.03+7.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.51.52-0.95%1.45+3.87%
Total Operating Expense190.03169.27+12.27%183.16+3.75%
Operating Income-27.97-14.88-88.01%15.75-277.62%
Net Income Before Taxes-35.77-22.8-56.88%7.45-579.89%
Net Income-26.22-17.25-51.98%4.88-637.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS-9.62-6.33-51.97%1.8-634.44%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-26.22Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹162.06Cr

