Shemaroo Entertainment Q2 results: loss at ₹26.22Cr, Revenue decreased by 18.53% YoY

Shemaroo Entertainment Q2 Results Live : Shemaroo Entertainment declared its Q2 results on 17 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant decline in revenue and a net loss for the period. The company's topline decreased by 18.53% year-over-year, leading to a loss of ₹26.22 crore, a stark contrast to the profit of ₹4.88 crore reported in the same period last fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the yearly downturn, Shemaroo Entertainment noted a slight quarter-over-quarter improvement, with revenue growing by 4.97% from the previous quarter. However, the company's operating income took a severe hit, plummeting by 88.01% quarter-over-quarter and 277.62% year-over-year.

In terms of expenses, Shemaroo reported that Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses remained unchanged on a quarter-over-quarter basis but experienced a 7.57% increase year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹-9.62, reflecting a staggering decrease of 634.44% year-over-year, indicating the financial challenges faced during this period.

Shemaroo Entertainment's stock performance has also shown volatility, delivering a -5.23% return in the past week, while achieving a 10.93% return over the last six months and an 11% year-to-date return.

As of now, Shemaroo Entertainment boasts a market capitalization of ₹485.79 crore, with its shares trading between a 52-week high of ₹240 and a low of ₹127.6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shemaroo Entertainment Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 162.06 154.39 +4.97% 198.91 -18.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 30.15 30.15 -0% 28.03 +7.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.5 1.52 -0.95% 1.45 +3.87% Total Operating Expense 190.03 169.27 +12.27% 183.16 +3.75% Operating Income -27.97 -14.88 -88.01% 15.75 -277.62% Net Income Before Taxes -35.77 -22.8 -56.88% 7.45 -579.89% Net Income -26.22 -17.25 -51.98% 4.88 -637.1% Diluted Normalized EPS -9.62 -6.33 -51.97% 1.8 -634.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-26.22Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹162.06Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar