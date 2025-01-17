Shemaroo Entertainment Q3 Results 2025:Shemaroo Entertainment declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, revealing a topline increase of 5.41% year-over-year (YoY). Despite the revenue growth, the company faced a significant challenge as losses rose by 21.48% YoY, amounting to ₹36.37 crore. The total revenue for the quarter reached ₹164.37 crore, showcasing a 1.43% growth compared to the previous quarter.
In addition to the overall revenue increase, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a notable rise, increasing by 22.85% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 16.04% YoY. This surge in expenses may have contributed to the escalating losses for the entertainment giant.
Operating income took a significant hit, declining by 56.6% q-o-q and plummeting by 128.96% YoY, indicating severe operational difficulties. Furthermore, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹-13.35, reflecting a decrease of 21.14% YoY.
Shemaroo Entertainment has experienced a -1.44% return over the last week, -3.07% return in the last six months, and a -1.51% year-to-date return, indicating a challenging market environment.
As of now, Shemaroo Entertainment boasts a market capitalization of ₹421.99 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹240 and a low of ₹128.7, highlighting the volatility of its stock performance.
Shemaroo Entertainment Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|164.37
|162.06
|+1.43%
|155.93
|+5.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|37.04
|30.15
|+22.85%
|31.92
|+16.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.53
|1.5
|+2%
|1.44
|+6.25%
|Total Operating Expense
|208.18
|190.03
|+9.55%
|175.06
|+18.92%
|Operating Income
|-43.8
|-27.97
|-56.6%
|-19.13
|-128.96%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-50.8
|-35.77
|-42.02%
|-26.36
|-92.72%
|Net Income
|-36.37
|-26.22
|-38.71%
|-29.94
|-21.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-13.35
|-9.62
|-38.77%
|-11.02
|-21.14%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
