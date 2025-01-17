Shemaroo Entertainment Q3 Results 2025: Loss Rises by 21.48% YOY

Published17 Jan 2025, 11:27 AM IST
Shemaroo Entertainment Q3 Results 2025:Shemaroo Entertainment declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, revealing a topline increase of 5.41% year-over-year (YoY). Despite the revenue growth, the company faced a significant challenge as losses rose by 21.48% YoY, amounting to 36.37 crore. The total revenue for the quarter reached 164.37 crore, showcasing a 1.43% growth compared to the previous quarter.

In addition to the overall revenue increase, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a notable rise, increasing by 22.85% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 16.04% YoY. This surge in expenses may have contributed to the escalating losses for the entertainment giant.

Operating income took a significant hit, declining by 56.6% q-o-q and plummeting by 128.96% YoY, indicating severe operational difficulties. Furthermore, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at -13.35, reflecting a decrease of 21.14% YoY.

Shemaroo Entertainment has experienced a -1.44% return over the last week, -3.07% return in the last six months, and a -1.51% year-to-date return, indicating a challenging market environment.

As of now, Shemaroo Entertainment boasts a market capitalization of 421.99 crore, with a 52-week high of 240 and a low of 128.7, highlighting the volatility of its stock performance.

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue164.37162.06+1.43%155.93+5.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total37.0430.15+22.85%31.92+16.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.531.5+2%1.44+6.25%
Total Operating Expense208.18190.03+9.55%175.06+18.92%
Operating Income-43.8-27.97-56.6%-19.13-128.96%
Net Income Before Taxes-50.8-35.77-42.02%-26.36-92.72%
Net Income-36.37-26.22-38.71%-29.94-21.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS-13.35-9.62-38.77%-11.02-21.14%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-36.37Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹164.37Cr

First Published:17 Jan 2025, 11:27 AM IST
