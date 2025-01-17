Shemaroo Entertainment Q3 Results 2025: Loss Rises by 21.48% YOY

Shemaroo Entertainment Q3 Results 2025:Shemaroo Entertainment declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, revealing a topline increase of 5.41% year-over-year (YoY). Despite the revenue growth, the company faced a significant challenge as losses rose by 21.48% YoY, amounting to ₹36.37 crore. The total revenue for the quarter reached ₹164.37 crore, showcasing a 1.43% growth compared to the previous quarter.

In addition to the overall revenue increase, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a notable rise, increasing by 22.85% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 16.04% YoY. This surge in expenses may have contributed to the escalating losses for the entertainment giant.

Operating income took a significant hit, declining by 56.6% q-o-q and plummeting by 128.96% YoY, indicating severe operational difficulties. Furthermore, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹-13.35, reflecting a decrease of 21.14% YoY.

Shemaroo Entertainment has experienced a -1.44% return over the last week, -3.07% return in the last six months, and a -1.51% year-to-date return, indicating a challenging market environment.

As of now, Shemaroo Entertainment boasts a market capitalization of ₹421.99 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹240 and a low of ₹128.7, highlighting the volatility of its stock performance.

Shemaroo Entertainment Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 164.37 162.06 +1.43% 155.93 +5.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 37.04 30.15 +22.85% 31.92 +16.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.53 1.5 +2% 1.44 +6.25% Total Operating Expense 208.18 190.03 +9.55% 175.06 +18.92% Operating Income -43.8 -27.97 -56.6% -19.13 -128.96% Net Income Before Taxes -50.8 -35.77 -42.02% -26.36 -92.72% Net Income -36.37 -26.22 -38.71% -29.94 -21.48% Diluted Normalized EPS -13.35 -9.62 -38.77% -11.02 -21.14%

