Shervani Industrial Syndicate Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 99.25% YOY

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Q1 Results Live : Shervani Industrial Syndicate declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 85.65% & the profit decreased by 99.25% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 58.96% and the profit increased by 106.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 57.23% q-o-q & increased by 29.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 250% q-o-q & decreased by 101.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.61 for Q1 which decreased by 99.22% Y-o-Y.

Shervani Industrial Syndicate has delivered -5.87% return in the last 1 week, -16.73% return in last 6 months and 12.15% YTD return.

Currently the Shervani Industrial Syndicate has a market cap of ₹144.18 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹800 & ₹376.1 respectively.

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 10.54 25.68 -58.96% 73.47 -85.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.33 3.11 -57.23% 1.03 +29.13% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.41 0.28 +46.43% 0.24 +70.83% Total Operating Expense 10.89 25.78 -57.76% 53.55 -79.66% Operating Income -0.35 -0.1 -250% 19.92 -101.76% Net Income Before Taxes 0.16 0.26 -38.46% 21.27 -99.25% Net Income 0.16 -2.63 +106.08% 21.27 -99.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.61 -10.15 +106.01% 78.2 -99.22%