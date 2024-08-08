Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shervani Industrial Syndicate Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 99.25% YOY

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 99.25% YOY

Livemint

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 85.65% YoY & profit decreased by 99.25% YoY

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Q1 Results Live

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Q1 Results Live : Shervani Industrial Syndicate declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 85.65% & the profit decreased by 99.25% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 58.96% and the profit increased by 106.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 57.23% q-o-q & increased by 29.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 250% q-o-q & decreased by 101.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.61 for Q1 which decreased by 99.22% Y-o-Y.

Shervani Industrial Syndicate has delivered -5.87% return in the last 1 week, -16.73% return in last 6 months and 12.15% YTD return.

Currently the Shervani Industrial Syndicate has a market cap of 144.18 Cr and 52wk high/low of 800 & 376.1 respectively.

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10.5425.68-58.96%73.47-85.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.333.11-57.23%1.03+29.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.410.28+46.43%0.24+70.83%
Total Operating Expense10.8925.78-57.76%53.55-79.66%
Operating Income-0.35-0.1-250%19.92-101.76%
Net Income Before Taxes0.160.26-38.46%21.27-99.25%
Net Income0.16-2.63+106.08%21.27-99.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.61-10.15+106.01%78.2-99.22%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.16Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹10.54Cr

