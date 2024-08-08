Shervani Industrial Syndicate Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 99.25% YOY

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Q1 Results Live : Shervani Industrial Syndicate declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 85.65% & the profit decreased by 99.25% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 58.96% and the profit increased by 106.08%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 57.23% q-o-q & increased by 29.13% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 250% q-o-q & decreased by 101.76% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.61 for Q1 which decreased by 99.22% Y-o-Y.
Shervani Industrial Syndicate has delivered -5.87% return in the last 1 week, -16.73% return in last 6 months and 12.15% YTD return.
Currently the Shervani Industrial Syndicate has a market cap of ₹144.18 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹800 & ₹376.1 respectively.
Shervani Industrial Syndicate Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|10.54
|25.68
|-58.96%
|73.47
|-85.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.33
|3.11
|-57.23%
|1.03
|+29.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.41
|0.28
|+46.43%
|0.24
|+70.83%
|Total Operating Expense
|10.89
|25.78
|-57.76%
|53.55
|-79.66%
|Operating Income
|-0.35
|-0.1
|-250%
|19.92
|-101.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.16
|0.26
|-38.46%
|21.27
|-99.25%
|Net Income
|0.16
|-2.63
|+106.08%
|21.27
|-99.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.61
|-10.15
|+106.01%
|78.2
|-99.22%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.16Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹10.54Cr
