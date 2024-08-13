Shilchar Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 46.39% YOY

Published13 Aug 2024, 11:37 AM IST
Shilchar Technologies Q1 Results Live : Shilchar Technologies declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust performance. The topline increased by a remarkable 59.17% year-over-year (YoY), and the profit surged by 46.39% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a marginal growth of 1.48%, while the profit experienced a slight decline of 4.15%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a positive trend, declining by 3.52% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q). Nonetheless, these expenses saw a significant rise of 27.04% when compared year-over-year. This indicates a strategic tightening of operational costs in the short term, although overall expenditures have risen annually.

Despite the overall positive financial performance, the operating income for Shilchar Technologies saw a dip of 6.16% q-o-q. However, on a YoY basis, the operating income increased by an impressive 49.55%, reflecting the company's strong operational efficiency over the past year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 31.44, marking a substantial increase of 46.38% YoY. This increase in EPS is a clear indicator of the company's profitability and its ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Shilchar Technologies has delivered a mixed bag of returns. The company has shown a -3.03% return in the last week but has delivered an impressive 58.98% return over the last 6 months and a stellar 147.78% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. This highlights the company's strong performance in the longer term despite short-term fluctuations.

As of now, Shilchar Technologies boasts a market capitalization of 4790.16 Crore. The company's stock has seen significant volatility over the past year, with a 52-week high of 7052 and a low of 1166.65. This wide range indicates substantial investor interest and market activity around the company's stock.

Shilchar Technologies Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue106.99105.43+1.48%67.22+59.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.894.03-3.52%3.06+27.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.690.66+5.47%0.65+6.29%
Total Operating Expense78.1974.74+4.62%47.96+63.04%
Operating Income28.830.69-6.16%19.26+49.55%
Net Income Before Taxes32.1134.11-5.87%21.77+47.46%
Net Income23.9825.02-4.15%16.38+46.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS31.4432.8-4.14%21.48+46.38%
₹23.98Cr
₹106.99Cr
