Shilchar Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 46.39% YOY

Shilchar Technologies Q1 Results Live : Shilchar Technologies declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust performance. The topline increased by a remarkable 59.17% year-over-year (YoY), and the profit surged by 46.39% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a marginal growth of 1.48%, while the profit experienced a slight decline of 4.15%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a positive trend, declining by 3.52% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q). Nonetheless, these expenses saw a significant rise of 27.04% when compared year-over-year. This indicates a strategic tightening of operational costs in the short term, although overall expenditures have risen annually.
Despite the overall positive financial performance, the operating income for Shilchar Technologies saw a dip of 6.16% q-o-q. However, on a YoY basis, the operating income increased by an impressive 49.55%, reflecting the company's strong operational efficiency over the past year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹31.44, marking a substantial increase of 46.38% YoY. This increase in EPS is a clear indicator of the company's profitability and its ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.
In terms of market performance, Shilchar Technologies has delivered a mixed bag of returns. The company has shown a -3.03% return in the last week but has delivered an impressive 58.98% return over the last 6 months and a stellar 147.78% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. This highlights the company's strong performance in the longer term despite short-term fluctuations.
As of now, Shilchar Technologies boasts a market capitalization of ₹4790.16 Crore. The company's stock has seen significant volatility over the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹7052 and a low of ₹1166.65. This wide range indicates substantial investor interest and market activity around the company's stock.
Shilchar Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|106.99
|105.43
|+1.48%
|67.22
|+59.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.89
|4.03
|-3.52%
|3.06
|+27.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.69
|0.66
|+5.47%
|0.65
|+6.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|78.19
|74.74
|+4.62%
|47.96
|+63.04%
|Operating Income
|28.8
|30.69
|-6.16%
|19.26
|+49.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|32.11
|34.11
|-5.87%
|21.77
|+47.46%
|Net Income
|23.98
|25.02
|-4.15%
|16.38
|+46.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|31.44
|32.8
|-4.14%
|21.48
|+46.38%
