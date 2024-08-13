Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shilchar Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 46.39% YOY

Shilchar Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 46.39% YOY

Livemint

Shilchar Technologies Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 59.17% YoY & profit increased by 46.39% YoY

Shilchar Technologies Q1 Results Live

Shilchar Technologies Q1 Results Live : Shilchar Technologies declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust performance. The topline increased by a remarkable 59.17% year-over-year (YoY), and the profit surged by 46.39% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a marginal growth of 1.48%, while the profit experienced a slight decline of 4.15%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a positive trend, declining by 3.52% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q). Nonetheless, these expenses saw a significant rise of 27.04% when compared year-over-year. This indicates a strategic tightening of operational costs in the short term, although overall expenditures have risen annually.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Despite the overall positive financial performance, the operating income for Shilchar Technologies saw a dip of 6.16% q-o-q. However, on a YoY basis, the operating income increased by an impressive 49.55%, reflecting the company's strong operational efficiency over the past year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 31.44, marking a substantial increase of 46.38% YoY. This increase in EPS is a clear indicator of the company's profitability and its ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Shilchar Technologies has delivered a mixed bag of returns. The company has shown a -3.03% return in the last week but has delivered an impressive 58.98% return over the last 6 months and a stellar 147.78% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. This highlights the company's strong performance in the longer term despite short-term fluctuations.

As of now, Shilchar Technologies boasts a market capitalization of 4790.16 Crore. The company's stock has seen significant volatility over the past year, with a 52-week high of 7052 and a low of 1166.65. This wide range indicates substantial investor interest and market activity around the company's stock.

Shilchar Technologies Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue106.99105.43+1.48%67.22+59.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.894.03-3.52%3.06+27.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.690.66+5.47%0.65+6.29%
Total Operating Expense78.1974.74+4.62%47.96+63.04%
Operating Income28.830.69-6.16%19.26+49.55%
Net Income Before Taxes32.1134.11-5.87%21.77+47.46%
Net Income23.9825.02-4.15%16.38+46.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS31.4432.8-4.14%21.48+46.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹23.98Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹106.99Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.