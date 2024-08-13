Shilchar Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 46.39% YOY

Shilchar Technologies Q1 Results Live : Shilchar Technologies declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust performance. The topline increased by a remarkable 59.17% year-over-year (YoY), and the profit surged by 46.39% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a marginal growth of 1.48%, while the profit experienced a slight decline of 4.15%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a positive trend, declining by 3.52% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q). Nonetheless, these expenses saw a significant rise of 27.04% when compared year-over-year. This indicates a strategic tightening of operational costs in the short term, although overall expenditures have risen annually.

Despite the overall positive financial performance, the operating income for Shilchar Technologies saw a dip of 6.16% q-o-q. However, on a YoY basis, the operating income increased by an impressive 49.55%, reflecting the company's strong operational efficiency over the past year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹31.44, marking a substantial increase of 46.38% YoY. This increase in EPS is a clear indicator of the company's profitability and its ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Shilchar Technologies has delivered a mixed bag of returns. The company has shown a -3.03% return in the last week but has delivered an impressive 58.98% return over the last 6 months and a stellar 147.78% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. This highlights the company's strong performance in the longer term despite short-term fluctuations.

As of now, Shilchar Technologies boasts a market capitalization of ₹4790.16 Crore. The company's stock has seen significant volatility over the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹7052 and a low of ₹1166.65. This wide range indicates substantial investor interest and market activity around the company's stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shilchar Technologies Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 106.99 105.43 +1.48% 67.22 +59.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.89 4.03 -3.52% 3.06 +27.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.69 0.66 +5.47% 0.65 +6.29% Total Operating Expense 78.19 74.74 +4.62% 47.96 +63.04% Operating Income 28.8 30.69 -6.16% 19.26 +49.55% Net Income Before Taxes 32.11 34.11 -5.87% 21.77 +47.46% Net Income 23.98 25.02 -4.15% 16.38 +46.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 31.44 32.8 -4.14% 21.48 +46.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹23.98Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹106.99Cr

