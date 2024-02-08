Shilchar Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 119.4% YoY

Shilchar Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 72.76% & the profit increased by 119.4% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.99% and the profit increased by 6.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.57% q-o-q & increased by 51.81% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 9.21% q-o-q & increased by 123.76% YoY.

The EPS is ₹34.21 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 119.37% YoY.

Shilchar Technologies has delivered 18% return in the last 1 week, 206.28% return in the last 6 months, and 56.86% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Shilchar Technologies has a market cap of ₹3032.49 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3976.1 & ₹590.85 respectively.

Shilchar Technologies Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 117.95 106.27 +10.99% 68.27 +72.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.57 3.48 +2.57% 2.35 +51.81% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.64 0.64 +0.47% 0.59 +8.55% Total Operating Expense 86.24 77.24 +11.66% 54.1 +59.4% Operating Income 31.71 29.04 +9.21% 14.17 +123.76% Net Income Before Taxes 34.84 32.6 +6.89% 16.1 +116.44% Net Income 26.09 24.4 +6.96% 11.89 +119.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 34.21 31.99 +6.94% 15.6 +119.37%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹26.09Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹117.95Cr

