Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shilchar Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 119.4% YoY

Shilchar Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 119.4% YoY

Livemint

Shilchar Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 72.76% YoY & profit increased by 119.4% YoY

Shilchar Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live

Shilchar Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 72.76% & the profit increased by 119.4% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.99% and the profit increased by 6.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.57% q-o-q & increased by 51.81% YoY.

The operating income was up by 9.21% q-o-q & increased by 123.76% YoY.

The EPS is 34.21 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 119.37% YoY.

Shilchar Technologies has delivered 18% return in the last 1 week, 206.28% return in the last 6 months, and 56.86% YTD return.

Currently, Shilchar Technologies has a market cap of 3032.49 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3976.1 & 590.85 respectively.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

Shilchar Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue117.95106.27+10.99%68.27+72.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.573.48+2.57%2.35+51.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.640.64+0.47%0.59+8.55%
Total Operating Expense86.2477.24+11.66%54.1+59.4%
Operating Income31.7129.04+9.21%14.17+123.76%
Net Income Before Taxes34.8432.6+6.89%16.1+116.44%
Net Income26.0924.4+6.96%11.89+119.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS34.2131.99+6.94%15.6+119.37%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹26.09Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹117.95Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.