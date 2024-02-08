Shilchar Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 119.4% YoY

Shilchar Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 72.76% & the profit increased by 119.4% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.99% and the profit increased by 6.96%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.57% q-o-q & increased by 51.81% YoY.
The operating income was up by 9.21% q-o-q & increased by 123.76% YoY.
The EPS is ₹34.21 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 119.37% YoY.
Shilchar Technologies has delivered 18% return in the last 1 week, 206.28% return in the last 6 months, and 56.86% YTD return.
Currently, Shilchar Technologies has a market cap of ₹3032.49 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3976.1 & ₹590.85 respectively.
Shilchar Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|117.95
|106.27
|+10.99%
|68.27
|+72.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.57
|3.48
|+2.57%
|2.35
|+51.81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.64
|0.64
|+0.47%
|0.59
|+8.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|86.24
|77.24
|+11.66%
|54.1
|+59.4%
|Operating Income
|31.71
|29.04
|+9.21%
|14.17
|+123.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|34.84
|32.6
|+6.89%
|16.1
|+116.44%
|Net Income
|26.09
|24.4
|+6.96%
|11.89
|+119.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|34.21
|31.99
|+6.94%
|15.6
|+119.37%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹26.09Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹117.95Cr
