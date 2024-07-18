Shish Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 64.54% YOY

Shish Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 31% YoY & profit increased by 64.54% YoY

Livemint
First Published18 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM IST
Shish Industries Q1 Results Live
Shish Industries Q1 Results Live

Shish Industries Q1 Results Live : Shish Industries announced their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's revenue surged by 31% year-on-year, while the profit saw an impressive increase of 64.54% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a slight decline in revenue by 1.11% and a decrease in profit by 14.48%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.4% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 128.95% year-on-year.

The operating income witnessed a decline of 25.18% sequentially, but soared by 170.41% year-on-year, indicating a strong performance on an annual basis. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.74, marking a 56.34% increase year-on-year.

In terms of market performance, Shish Industries delivered a 1.16% return in the last week, 18.8% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 29.69% Year-to-Date return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of 481.33 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 172.05 & 99 respectively.

Shish Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue23.0723.33-1.11%17.61+31%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.141.79+19.4%0.94+128.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.730.47+56.87%0.28+156.94%
Total Operating Expense19.919.09+4.25%16.44+21.04%
Operating Income3.174.24-25.18%1.17+170.41%
Net Income Before Taxes3.444.52-23.91%2.06+66.7%
Net Income2.623.06-14.48%1.59+64.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.741.15-35.65%0.47+56.34%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

