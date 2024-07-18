Shish Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 64.54% YOY

Shish Industries Q1 Results Live : Shish Industries announced their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's revenue surged by 31% year-on-year, while the profit saw an impressive increase of 64.54% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a slight decline in revenue by 1.11% and a decrease in profit by 14.48%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.4% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 128.95% year-on-year.

The operating income witnessed a decline of 25.18% sequentially, but soared by 170.41% year-on-year, indicating a strong performance on an annual basis. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.74, marking a 56.34% increase year-on-year.

In terms of market performance, Shish Industries delivered a 1.16% return in the last week, 18.8% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 29.69% Year-to-Date return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹481.33 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹172.05 & ₹99 respectively.

Shish Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 23.07 23.33 -1.11% 17.61 +31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.14 1.79 +19.4% 0.94 +128.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.73 0.47 +56.87% 0.28 +156.94% Total Operating Expense 19.9 19.09 +4.25% 16.44 +21.04% Operating Income 3.17 4.24 -25.18% 1.17 +170.41% Net Income Before Taxes 3.44 4.52 -23.91% 2.06 +66.7% Net Income 2.62 3.06 -14.48% 1.59 +64.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.74 1.15 -35.65% 0.47 +56.34%