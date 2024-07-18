Shish Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 64.54% YOY

Shish Industries Q1 Results Live : Shish Industries announced their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's revenue surged by 31% year-on-year, while the profit saw an impressive increase of 64.54% compared to the same quarter last year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a slight decline in revenue by 1.11% and a decrease in profit by 14.48%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.4% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 128.95% year-on-year.
The operating income witnessed a decline of 25.18% sequentially, but soared by 170.41% year-on-year, indicating a strong performance on an annual basis. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.74, marking a 56.34% increase year-on-year.
In terms of market performance, Shish Industries delivered a 1.16% return in the last week, 18.8% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 29.69% Year-to-Date return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹481.33 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹172.05 & ₹99 respectively.
Shish Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|23.07
|23.33
|-1.11%
|17.61
|+31%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.14
|1.79
|+19.4%
|0.94
|+128.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.73
|0.47
|+56.87%
|0.28
|+156.94%
|Total Operating Expense
|19.9
|19.09
|+4.25%
|16.44
|+21.04%
|Operating Income
|3.17
|4.24
|-25.18%
|1.17
|+170.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.44
|4.52
|-23.91%
|2.06
|+66.7%
|Net Income
|2.62
|3.06
|-14.48%
|1.59
|+64.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.74
|1.15
|-35.65%
|0.47
|+56.34%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.62Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹23.07Cr
