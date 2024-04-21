Shish Industries Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 31.73% YOY

Shish Industries announced their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024, showcasing a strong performance with a 24.62% year-on-year increase in revenue and a notable 31.73% rise in profit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite a 4.16% decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter, the company managed to achieve a significant 100.01% increase in profit during Q4 FY24.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant uptick, rising by 30.62% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 234.25% year-on-year.

Operating income also showed positive growth, increasing by 181.45% sequentially and 27.42% year-on-year for Shish Industries.

With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹1.15 for Q4 FY24, the company recorded a 57.01% year-on-year increase in this financial metric.

Shish Industries' stock performance has been impressive, delivering returns of 5.24% in the last 1 week, 9.4% in the last 6 months, and 22.3% year-to-date.

The market capitalization of Shish Industries currently stands at ₹446.34 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹149.65 and ₹92.9 respectively.

Shish Industries Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 23.33 24.34 -4.16% 18.72 +24.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.79 1.37 +30.62% 0.54 +234.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.47 0.37 +26.25% 0.33 +39.86% Total Operating Expense 19.09 22.83 -16.41% 15.39 +24.02% Operating Income 4.24 1.51 +181.45% 3.33 +27.42% Net Income Before Taxes 4.52 2.17 +108.71% 2.75 +64.35% Net Income 3.06 1.53 +100.01% 2.33 +31.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.15 0.45 +155.56% 0.73 +57.01%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.06Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹23.33Cr

