Shish Industries Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 31.73% YOY

Shish Industries announced their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024, showcasing a strong performance with a 24.62% year-on-year increase in revenue and a notable 31.73% rise in profit.
Despite a 4.16% decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter, the company managed to achieve a significant 100.01% increase in profit during Q4 FY24.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant uptick, rising by 30.62% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 234.25% year-on-year.
Operating income also showed positive growth, increasing by 181.45% sequentially and 27.42% year-on-year for Shish Industries.
With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹1.15 for Q4 FY24, the company recorded a 57.01% year-on-year increase in this financial metric.
Shish Industries' stock performance has been impressive, delivering returns of 5.24% in the last 1 week, 9.4% in the last 6 months, and 22.3% year-to-date.
The market capitalization of Shish Industries currently stands at ₹446.34 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹149.65 and ₹92.9 respectively.
Shish Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|23.33
|24.34
|-4.16%
|18.72
|+24.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.79
|1.37
|+30.62%
|0.54
|+234.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.47
|0.37
|+26.25%
|0.33
|+39.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|19.09
|22.83
|-16.41%
|15.39
|+24.02%
|Operating Income
|4.24
|1.51
|+181.45%
|3.33
|+27.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.52
|2.17
|+108.71%
|2.75
|+64.35%
|Net Income
|3.06
|1.53
|+100.01%
|2.33
|+31.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.15
|0.45
|+155.56%
|0.73
|+57.01%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.06Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹23.33Cr
