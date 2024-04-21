Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shish Industries Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 31.73% YOY

Shish Industries Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 31.73% YOY

Livemint

Shish Industries Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 24.62% YoY & profit increased by 31.73% YoY

Shish Industries Q4 FY24 Results Live

Shish Industries announced their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024, showcasing a strong performance with a 24.62% year-on-year increase in revenue and a notable 31.73% rise in profit.

Despite a 4.16% decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter, the company managed to achieve a significant 100.01% increase in profit during Q4 FY24.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant uptick, rising by 30.62% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 234.25% year-on-year.

Operating income also showed positive growth, increasing by 181.45% sequentially and 27.42% year-on-year for Shish Industries.

With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 1.15 for Q4 FY24, the company recorded a 57.01% year-on-year increase in this financial metric.

Shish Industries' stock performance has been impressive, delivering returns of 5.24% in the last 1 week, 9.4% in the last 6 months, and 22.3% year-to-date.

The market capitalization of Shish Industries currently stands at 446.34 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price range of 149.65 and 92.9 respectively.

Shish Industries Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue23.3324.34-4.16%18.72+24.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.791.37+30.62%0.54+234.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.470.37+26.25%0.33+39.86%
Total Operating Expense19.0922.83-16.41%15.39+24.02%
Operating Income4.241.51+181.45%3.33+27.42%
Net Income Before Taxes4.522.17+108.71%2.75+64.35%
Net Income3.061.53+100.01%2.33+31.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.150.45+155.56%0.73+57.01%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.06Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹23.33Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

