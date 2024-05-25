Shiva Texyarn Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 18.84% YOY

Shiva Texyarn Q4 Results Live : Shiva Texyarn declared their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 27.9% and a decline in profit by 18.84% YoY.
The company experienced a 7.74% decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter, while profit saw a significant increase of 169.2%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses for Shiva Texyarn went down by 2.82% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 9.46% year-on-year.
The operating income took a hit, decreasing by 194.28% q-o-q and 8.88% y-o-y for Shiva Texyarn.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹3.95, marking an 18.81% decrease year-on-year for the company.
Shiva Texyarn's performance in the market showcases a 12.96% return in the last week, 10.6% return in the last 6 months, and a 22.12% year-to-date return.
With a market capitalization of ₹226.52 Cr, Shiva Texyarn's 52-week high/low is recorded at ₹201 and ₹113 respectively.
Shiva Texyarn Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|70.25
|76.14
|-7.74%
|97.44
|-27.9%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.32
|11.65
|-2.82%
|10.34
|+9.46%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.72
|3.87
|-3.71%
|3.63
|+2.59%
|Total Operating Expense
|74.29
|77.51
|-4.16%
|101.15
|-26.55%
|Operating Income
|-4.04
|-1.37
|-194.28%
|-3.71
|-8.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.91
|-4.14
|+29.82%
|9.33
|-131.16%
|Net Income
|5.13
|-7.41
|+169.2%
|6.32
|-18.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.95
|-5.71
|+169.18%
|4.87
|-18.81%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.13Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹70.25Cr
