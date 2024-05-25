Shiva Texyarn Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 18.84% YOY

Hello User
Shiva Texyarn Q4 Results Live : Shiva Texyarn declared their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 27.9% and a decline in profit by 18.84% YoY.

The company experienced a 7.74% decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter, while profit saw a significant increase of 169.2%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses for Shiva Texyarn went down by 2.82% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 9.46% year-on-year.

The operating income took a hit, decreasing by 194.28% q-o-q and 8.88% y-o-y for Shiva Texyarn.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 3.95, marking an 18.81% decrease year-on-year for the company.

Shiva Texyarn's performance in the market showcases a 12.96% return in the last week, 10.6% return in the last 6 months, and a 22.12% year-to-date return.

With a market capitalization of 226.52 Cr, Shiva Texyarn's 52-week high/low is recorded at 201 and 113 respectively.

Shiva Texyarn Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue70.2576.14-7.74%97.44-27.9%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.3211.65-2.82%10.34+9.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.723.87-3.71%3.63+2.59%
Total Operating Expense74.2977.51-4.16%101.15-26.55%
Operating Income-4.04-1.37-194.28%-3.71-8.88%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.91-4.14+29.82%9.33-131.16%
Net Income5.13-7.41+169.2%6.32-18.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.95-5.71+169.18%4.87-18.81%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.13Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹70.25Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

