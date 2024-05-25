Shiva Texyarn Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 18.84% YOY

Shiva Texyarn Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 27.9% YoY & profit decreased by 18.84% YoY

Shiva Texyarn Q4 Results Live : Shiva Texyarn declared their Q4 results on 24 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 27.9% and a decline in profit by 18.84% YoY.

The company experienced a 7.74% decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter, while profit saw a significant increase of 169.2%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses for Shiva Texyarn went down by 2.82% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 9.46% year-on-year.

The operating income took a hit, decreasing by 194.28% q-o-q and 8.88% y-o-y for Shiva Texyarn.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹3.95, marking an 18.81% decrease year-on-year for the company.

Shiva Texyarn's performance in the market showcases a 12.96% return in the last week, 10.6% return in the last 6 months, and a 22.12% year-to-date return.

With a market capitalization of ₹226.52 Cr, Shiva Texyarn's 52-week high/low is recorded at ₹201 and ₹113 respectively.

Shiva Texyarn Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 70.25 76.14 -7.74% 97.44 -27.9% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.32 11.65 -2.82% 10.34 +9.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.72 3.87 -3.71% 3.63 +2.59% Total Operating Expense 74.29 77.51 -4.16% 101.15 -26.55% Operating Income -4.04 -1.37 -194.28% -3.71 -8.88% Net Income Before Taxes -2.91 -4.14 +29.82% 9.33 -131.16% Net Income 5.13 -7.41 +169.2% 6.32 -18.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.95 -5.71 +169.18% 4.87 -18.81%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.13Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹70.25Cr

