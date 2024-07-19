Shoppers Stop Q1 results : loss at ₹22.72Cr, Revenue increased by 7.62% YoY

Shoppers Stop Q1 Results Live : Shoppers Stop declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 7.62% & the loss came at ₹22.72cr.
It is noteworthy that Shoppers Stop had declared a profit of ₹14.49cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.2%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.86% q-o-q & increased by 4.79% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 51.37% q-o-q & decreased by 61.38% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-2.07 for Q1 which decreased by 258.02% Y-o-Y.
Shoppers Stop has delivered -8.55% return in the last 1 week, 16.63% return in the last 6 months and 18.57% YTD return.
Currently, Shoppers Stop has a market cap of ₹9009.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹920 & ₹616 respectively.
As of 19 Jul, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating & 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.
Shoppers Stop Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1069.31
|1046.34
|+2.2%
|993.61
|+7.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|103.2
|94.8
|+8.86%
|98.48
|+4.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|117.11
|112.03
|+4.53%
|105.03
|+11.5%
|Total Operating Expense
|1043.5
|993.27
|+5.06%
|926.78
|+12.59%
|Operating Income
|25.81
|53.07
|-51.37%
|66.83
|-61.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-31.64
|30.06
|-205.26%
|19.98
|-258.36%
|Net Income
|-22.72
|23.18
|-198.02%
|14.49
|-256.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-2.07
|2.21
|-193.62%
|1.31
|-258.02%