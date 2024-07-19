Shoppers Stop Q1 results : loss at ₹22.72Cr, Revenue increased by 7.62% YoY

Shoppers Stop Q1 Results Live : Shoppers Stop declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 7.62% & the loss came at ₹22.72cr.

It is noteworthy that Shoppers Stop had declared a profit of ₹14.49cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.86% q-o-q & increased by 4.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 51.37% q-o-q & decreased by 61.38% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-2.07 for Q1 which decreased by 258.02% Y-o-Y.

Shoppers Stop has delivered -8.55% return in the last 1 week, 16.63% return in the last 6 months and 18.57% YTD return.

Currently, Shoppers Stop has a market cap of ₹9009.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹920 & ₹616 respectively.

As of 19 Jul, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating & 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Shoppers Stop Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1069.31 1046.34 +2.2% 993.61 +7.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 103.2 94.8 +8.86% 98.48 +4.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 117.11 112.03 +4.53% 105.03 +11.5% Total Operating Expense 1043.5 993.27 +5.06% 926.78 +12.59% Operating Income 25.81 53.07 -51.37% 66.83 -61.38% Net Income Before Taxes -31.64 30.06 -205.26% 19.98 -258.36% Net Income -22.72 23.18 -198.02% 14.49 -256.8% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.07 2.21 -193.62% 1.31 -258.02%