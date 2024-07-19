Hello User
Shoppers Stop Q1 results : loss at ₹22.72Cr, Revenue increased by 7.62% YoY

Shoppers Stop Q1 Results Live

Shoppers Stop Q1 Results Live : Shoppers Stop declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 7.62% & the loss came at 22.72cr.

It is noteworthy that Shoppers Stop had declared a profit of 14.49cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.86% q-o-q & increased by 4.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 51.37% q-o-q & decreased by 61.38% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -2.07 for Q1 which decreased by 258.02% Y-o-Y.

Shoppers Stop has delivered -8.55% return in the last 1 week, 16.63% return in the last 6 months and 18.57% YTD return.

Currently, Shoppers Stop has a market cap of 9009.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of 920 & 616 respectively.

As of 19 Jul, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating & 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Shoppers Stop Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1069.311046.34+2.2%993.61+7.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total103.294.8+8.86%98.48+4.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization117.11112.03+4.53%105.03+11.5%
Total Operating Expense1043.5993.27+5.06%926.78+12.59%
Operating Income25.8153.07-51.37%66.83-61.38%
Net Income Before Taxes-31.6430.06-205.26%19.98-258.36%
Net Income-22.7223.18-198.02%14.49-256.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.072.21-193.62%1.31-258.02%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-22.72Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1069.31Cr

