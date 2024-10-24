Shoppers Stop Q2 results: loss at ₹20.59Cr, Revenue increased by 7.29% YoY

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Shoppers Stop Q2 Results Live : Shoppers Stop declared its Q2 results on October 22, 2024, reporting a revenue increase of 7.29% year-on-year, despite posting a loss of 20.59 crore during the quarter. This marks a significant downturn compared to the same period last year when the company recorded a profit of 2.73 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a modest growth of 4.26%. However, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.52% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 4.43% year-on-year, highlighting challenges in cost management.

Operating income saw a slight uptick of 0.81% compared to the last quarter, but it plummeted by 45.6% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at -1.75, reflecting a staggering decrease of 403.14% from the previous year.

On the stock market front, Shoppers Stop has faced a decline, delivering a -6.88% return over the past week and a -1.05% return in the last six months, although it has managed a 1.98% return year-to-date. The company currently holds a market capitalization of 7752.45 crore, with a 52-week high of 943.4 and a low of 616.

As of October 24, 2024, analysts remain divided on the company's outlook. Out of nine analysts covering Shoppers Stop, two have given a Strong Sell rating, three have recommended a Hold, two have given a Buy rating, and two have issued a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Hold, indicating a cautious approach towards the company's future prospects.

Shoppers Stop Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1114.871069.31+4.26%1039.12+7.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total104.77103.2+1.52%100.33+4.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization121.76117.11+3.97%108.19+12.54%
Total Operating Expense1088.851043.5+4.35%991.29+9.84%
Operating Income26.0225.81+0.81%47.83-45.6%
Net Income Before Taxes-28.74-31.64+9.17%3.49-923.5%
Net Income-20.59-22.72+9.37%2.73-854.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.75-2.07+15.51%0.58-403.14%
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
