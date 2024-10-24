Shoppers Stop Q2 results: loss at ₹20.59Cr, Revenue increased by 7.29% YoY

Shoppers Stop Q2 Results Live : Shoppers Stop declared its Q2 results on October 22, 2024, reporting a revenue increase of 7.29% year-on-year, despite posting a loss of ₹20.59 crore during the quarter. This marks a significant downturn compared to the same period last year when the company recorded a profit of ₹2.73 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a modest growth of 4.26%. However, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.52% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 4.43% year-on-year, highlighting challenges in cost management.

Operating income saw a slight uptick of 0.81% compared to the last quarter, but it plummeted by 45.6% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-1.75, reflecting a staggering decrease of 403.14% from the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the stock market front, Shoppers Stop has faced a decline, delivering a -6.88% return over the past week and a -1.05% return in the last six months, although it has managed a 1.98% return year-to-date. The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹7752.45 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹943.4 and a low of ₹616.

As of October 24, 2024, analysts remain divided on the company's outlook. Out of nine analysts covering Shoppers Stop, two have given a Strong Sell rating, three have recommended a Hold, two have given a Buy rating, and two have issued a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Hold, indicating a cautious approach towards the company's future prospects.

Shoppers Stop Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1114.87 1069.31 +4.26% 1039.12 +7.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 104.77 103.2 +1.52% 100.33 +4.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 121.76 117.11 +3.97% 108.19 +12.54% Total Operating Expense 1088.85 1043.5 +4.35% 991.29 +9.84% Operating Income 26.02 25.81 +0.81% 47.83 -45.6% Net Income Before Taxes -28.74 -31.64 +9.17% 3.49 -923.5% Net Income -20.59 -22.72 +9.37% 2.73 -854.21% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.75 -2.07 +15.51% 0.58 -403.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-20.59Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1114.87Cr

