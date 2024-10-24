Shoppers Stop Q2 results: loss at ₹20.59Cr, Revenue increased by 7.29% YoY

Shoppers Stop Q2 Results Live : Shoppers Stop declared its Q2 results on October 22, 2024, reporting a revenue increase of 7.29% year-on-year, despite posting a loss of ₹20.59 crore during the quarter. This marks a significant downturn compared to the same period last year when the company recorded a profit of ₹2.73 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a modest growth of 4.26%. However, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.52% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 4.43% year-on-year, highlighting challenges in cost management.
Operating income saw a slight uptick of 0.81% compared to the last quarter, but it plummeted by 45.6% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-1.75, reflecting a staggering decrease of 403.14% from the previous year.
On the stock market front, Shoppers Stop has faced a decline, delivering a -6.88% return over the past week and a -1.05% return in the last six months, although it has managed a 1.98% return year-to-date. The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹7752.45 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹943.4 and a low of ₹616.
As of October 24, 2024, analysts remain divided on the company's outlook. Out of nine analysts covering Shoppers Stop, two have given a Strong Sell rating, three have recommended a Hold, two have given a Buy rating, and two have issued a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation is to Hold, indicating a cautious approach towards the company's future prospects.
Shoppers Stop Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1114.87
|1069.31
|+4.26%
|1039.12
|+7.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|104.77
|103.2
|+1.52%
|100.33
|+4.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|121.76
|117.11
|+3.97%
|108.19
|+12.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|1088.85
|1043.5
|+4.35%
|991.29
|+9.84%
|Operating Income
|26.02
|25.81
|+0.81%
|47.83
|-45.6%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-28.74
|-31.64
|+9.17%
|3.49
|-923.5%
|Net Income
|-20.59
|-22.72
|+9.37%
|2.73
|-854.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.75
|-2.07
|+15.51%
|0.58
|-403.14%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-20.59Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1114.87Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar