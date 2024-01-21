Shoppers Stop Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 41.27% YoY

Shoppers Stop declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 8.83% & the profit decreased by 41.27% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.09% and the profit increased by 1249.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.95% q-o-q & increased by 11.54% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 121.93% q-o-q & decreased by 5.99% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.33 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 41.17% Y-o-Y.

Shoppers Stop has delivered 1.48% return in the last 1 week, -10.93% return in the last 6 months, and 1.66% YTD return.

Currently, Shoppers Stop has a market cap of ₹7722.88 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹888.5 & ₹573.8 respectively.

As of 21 Jan, 2024, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

Shoppers Stop Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1237.52 1039.12 +19.09% 1137.07 +8.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 99.38 100.33 -0.95% 89.1 +11.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 111.32 108.19 +2.89% 99.88 +11.45% Total Operating Expense 1131.37 991.29 +14.13% 1024.16 +10.47% Operating Income 106.15 47.83 +121.93% 112.91 -5.99% Net Income Before Taxes 50.92 3.49 +1359.03% 85.78 -40.64% Net Income 36.85 2.73 +1249.82% 62.74 -41.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.33 0.58 +477.16% 5.66 -41.17%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹36.85Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1237.52Cr

