Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shoppers Stop Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 41.27% YoY

Shoppers Stop Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 41.27% YoY

Livemint

Shoppers Stop Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 8.83% YoY & profit decreased by 41.27% YoY

Shoppers Stop Q3 FY24 Results Live

Shoppers Stop declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 8.83% & the profit decreased by 41.27% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.09% and the profit increased by 1249.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.95% q-o-q & increased by 11.54% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 121.93% q-o-q & decreased by 5.99% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.33 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 41.17% Y-o-Y.

Shoppers Stop has delivered 1.48% return in the last 1 week, -10.93% return in the last 6 months, and 1.66% YTD return.

Currently, Shoppers Stop has a market cap of 7722.88 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 888.5 & 573.8 respectively.

As of 21 Jan, 2024, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

Shoppers Stop Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1237.521039.12+19.09%1137.07+8.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total99.38100.33-0.95%89.1+11.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization111.32108.19+2.89%99.88+11.45%
Total Operating Expense1131.37991.29+14.13%1024.16+10.47%
Operating Income106.1547.83+121.93%112.91-5.99%
Net Income Before Taxes50.923.49+1359.03%85.78-40.64%
Net Income36.852.73+1249.82%62.74-41.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.330.58+477.16%5.66-41.17%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹36.85Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1237.52Cr

