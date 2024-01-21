Shoppers Stop Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 41.27% YoY

Shoppers Stop declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 8.83% & the profit decreased by 41.27% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.09% and the profit increased by 1249.82%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.95% q-o-q & increased by 11.54% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 121.93% q-o-q & decreased by 5.99% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.33 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 41.17% Y-o-Y.
Shoppers Stop has delivered 1.48% return in the last 1 week, -10.93% return in the last 6 months, and 1.66% YTD return.
Currently, Shoppers Stop has a market cap of ₹7722.88 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹888.5 & ₹573.8 respectively.
As of 21 Jan, 2024, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.
Shoppers Stop Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1237.52
|1039.12
|+19.09%
|1137.07
|+8.83%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|99.38
|100.33
|-0.95%
|89.1
|+11.54%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|111.32
|108.19
|+2.89%
|99.88
|+11.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|1131.37
|991.29
|+14.13%
|1024.16
|+10.47%
|Operating Income
|106.15
|47.83
|+121.93%
|112.91
|-5.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|50.92
|3.49
|+1359.03%
|85.78
|-40.64%
|Net Income
|36.85
|2.73
|+1249.82%
|62.74
|-41.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.33
|0.58
|+477.16%
|5.66
|-41.17%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹36.85Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1237.52Cr
