Shoppers Stop Q3 Results 2025:Shoppers Stop declared their Q3 results on 14 Jan, 2025, showcasing impressive growth. The company reported a significant increase in its topline, which rose by 11.47% year-over-year (YoY). The profit also saw a remarkable increase of 41.74% YoY, amounting to ₹52.23 crore, with total revenue reaching ₹1379.47 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Shoppers Stop demonstrated substantial growth, with revenue growing by 23.73% and profit increasing by an astounding 353.67%. This performance underscores the company's strong recovery and operational efficiency in the current market.
The financial results revealed that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.29% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 11% YoY. However, the operating income showed a remarkable increase of 344.77% q-o-q and 9.02% YoY, indicating robust operational improvements.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹4.72, reflecting a YoY increase of 41.74%. This positive trend in profitability is likely to bolster investor confidence in the company.
In terms of market performance, Shoppers Stop has delivered a 4.08% return in the last week, but has experienced a -24.49% return over the past six months, with a 2.89% year-to-date return.
Currently, Shoppers Stop boasts a market capitalization of ₹6822.86 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹943.4 and a low of ₹575.
As of 15 Jan, 2025, of the 9 analysts covering the company, ratings are varied with 2 analysts giving a Sell rating, 3 a Hold rating, 2 a Buy rating, and 2 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date was to Buy, suggesting a favorable outlook for the company moving forward.
Shoppers Stop Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1379.47
|1114.87
|+23.73%
|1237.52
|+11.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|110.31
|104.77
|+5.29%
|99.38
|+11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|130.03
|121.76
|+6.79%
|111.32
|+16.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|1263.74
|1088.85
|+16.06%
|1131.37
|+11.7%
|Operating Income
|115.73
|26.02
|+344.77%
|106.15
|+9.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|72.84
|-28.74
|+353.44%
|50.92
|+43.05%
|Net Income
|52.23
|-20.59
|+353.67%
|36.85
|+41.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.72
|-1.75
|+369.87%
|3.33
|+41.74%
