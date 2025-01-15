Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shoppers Stop Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises 41.74% YoY

Shoppers Stop Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises 41.74% YoY

Livemint

Shoppers Stop Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 11.47% YoY & profit increased by 41.74% YoY, profit at 52.23 crore and revenue at 1379.47 crore.

Shoppers Stop Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025

Shoppers Stop Q3 Results 2025:Shoppers Stop declared their Q3 results on 14 Jan, 2025, showcasing impressive growth. The company reported a significant increase in its topline, which rose by 11.47% year-over-year (YoY). The profit also saw a remarkable increase of 41.74% YoY, amounting to 52.23 crore, with total revenue reaching 1379.47 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Shoppers Stop demonstrated substantial growth, with revenue growing by 23.73% and profit increasing by an astounding 353.67%. This performance underscores the company's strong recovery and operational efficiency in the current market.

Shoppers Stop Q3 Results

The financial results revealed that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.29% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 11% YoY. However, the operating income showed a remarkable increase of 344.77% q-o-q and 9.02% YoY, indicating robust operational improvements.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 4.72, reflecting a YoY increase of 41.74%. This positive trend in profitability is likely to bolster investor confidence in the company.

In terms of market performance, Shoppers Stop has delivered a 4.08% return in the last week, but has experienced a -24.49% return over the past six months, with a 2.89% year-to-date return.

Currently, Shoppers Stop boasts a market capitalization of 6822.86 crore, with a 52-week high of 943.4 and a low of 575.

As of 15 Jan, 2025, of the 9 analysts covering the company, ratings are varied with 2 analysts giving a Sell rating, 3 a Hold rating, 2 a Buy rating, and 2 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date was to Buy, suggesting a favorable outlook for the company moving forward.

Shoppers Stop Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1379.471114.87+23.73%1237.52+11.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total110.31104.77+5.29%99.38+11%
Depreciation/ Amortization130.03121.76+6.79%111.32+16.81%
Total Operating Expense1263.741088.85+16.06%1131.37+11.7%
Operating Income115.7326.02+344.77%106.15+9.02%
Net Income Before Taxes72.84-28.74+353.44%50.92+43.05%
Net Income52.23-20.59+353.67%36.85+41.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.72-1.75+369.87%3.33+41.74%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹52.23Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹1379.47Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

