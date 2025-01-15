Shoppers Stop Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises 41.74% YoY

Shoppers Stop Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 11.47% YoY & profit increased by 41.74% YoY, profit at ₹ 52.23 crore and revenue at ₹ 1379.47 crore.

Shoppers Stop Q3 Results 2025:Shoppers Stop declared their Q3 results on 14 Jan, 2025, showcasing impressive growth. The company reported a significant increase in its topline, which rose by 11.47% year-over-year (YoY). The profit also saw a remarkable increase of 41.74% YoY, amounting to ₹52.23 crore, with total revenue reaching ₹1379.47 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Shoppers Stop demonstrated substantial growth, with revenue growing by 23.73% and profit increasing by an astounding 353.67%. This performance underscores the company's strong recovery and operational efficiency in the current market.

The financial results revealed that Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.29% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 11% YoY. However, the operating income showed a remarkable increase of 344.77% q-o-q and 9.02% YoY, indicating robust operational improvements.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹4.72, reflecting a YoY increase of 41.74%. This positive trend in profitability is likely to bolster investor confidence in the company.

In terms of market performance, Shoppers Stop has delivered a 4.08% return in the last week, but has experienced a -24.49% return over the past six months, with a 2.89% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Shoppers Stop boasts a market capitalization of ₹6822.86 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹943.4 and a low of ₹575.

As of 15 Jan, 2025, of the 9 analysts covering the company, ratings are varied with 2 analysts giving a Sell rating, 3 a Hold rating, 2 a Buy rating, and 2 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date was to Buy, suggesting a favorable outlook for the company moving forward.

Shoppers Stop Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1379.47 1114.87 +23.73% 1237.52 +11.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 110.31 104.77 +5.29% 99.38 +11% Depreciation/ Amortization 130.03 121.76 +6.79% 111.32 +16.81% Total Operating Expense 1263.74 1088.85 +16.06% 1131.37 +11.7% Operating Income 115.73 26.02 +344.77% 106.15 +9.02% Net Income Before Taxes 72.84 -28.74 +353.44% 50.92 +43.05% Net Income 52.23 -20.59 +353.67% 36.85 +41.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.72 -1.75 +369.87% 3.33 +41.74%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹52.23Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹1379.47Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar