Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shoppers Stop Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 62.55% YOY

Shoppers Stop Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 62.55% YOY

Livemint

Shoppers Stop Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.25% YoY & profit increased by 62.55% YoY

Shoppers Stop Q4 Results Live

Shoppers Stop Q4 Results Live : Shoppers Stop declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 13.25% & the profit increased by 62.55% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.45% and the profit decreased by 37.1%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.61% q-o-q & increased by 1.86% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 50% q-o-q & increased by 5.61% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.21 for Q4 which increased by 71.51% Y-o-Y. Shoppers Stop has delivered 0.88% return in the last 1 week, 11.7% return in last 6 months and 3.46% YTD return.

Currently, Shoppers Stop has a market cap of 7860.29 Cr and 52wk high/low of 888.5 & 616 respectively. As of 01 May, 2024, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Shoppers Stop Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1046.341237.52-15.45%923.9+13.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total94.899.38-4.61%93.07+1.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization112.03111.32+0.64%104.48+7.23%
Total Operating Expense993.271131.37-12.21%873.65+13.69%
Operating Income53.07106.15-50%50.25+5.61%
Net Income Before Taxes30.0650.92-40.97%18.03+66.72%
Net Income23.1836.85-37.1%14.26+62.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.213.33-33.6%1.29+71.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹23.18Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1046.34Cr

