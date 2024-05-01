Shoppers Stop Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 62.55% YOY

Shoppers Stop Q4 Results Live : Shoppers Stop declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 13.25% & the profit increased by 62.55% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.45% and the profit decreased by 37.1%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.61% q-o-q & increased by 1.86% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 50% q-o-q & increased by 5.61% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.21 for Q4 which increased by 71.51% Y-o-Y. Shoppers Stop has delivered 0.88% return in the last 1 week, 11.7% return in last 6 months and 3.46% YTD return.
Currently, Shoppers Stop has a market cap of ₹7860.29 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹888.5 & ₹616 respectively. As of 01 May, 2024, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 01 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Shoppers Stop Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1046.34
|1237.52
|-15.45%
|923.9
|+13.25%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|94.8
|99.38
|-4.61%
|93.07
|+1.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|112.03
|111.32
|+0.64%
|104.48
|+7.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|993.27
|1131.37
|-12.21%
|873.65
|+13.69%
|Operating Income
|53.07
|106.15
|-50%
|50.25
|+5.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|30.06
|50.92
|-40.97%
|18.03
|+66.72%
|Net Income
|23.18
|36.85
|-37.1%
|14.26
|+62.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.21
|3.33
|-33.6%
|1.29
|+71.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹23.18Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1046.34Cr
