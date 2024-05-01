Shoppers Stop Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 62.55% YOY

Shoppers Stop Q4 Results Live : Shoppers Stop declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 13.25% & the profit increased by 62.55% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.45% and the profit decreased by 37.1%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.61% q-o-q & increased by 1.86% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 50% q-o-q & increased by 5.61% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.21 for Q4 which increased by 71.51% Y-o-Y. Shoppers Stop has delivered 0.88% return in the last 1 week, 11.7% return in last 6 months and 3.46% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Shoppers Stop has a market cap of ₹7860.29 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹888.5 & ₹616 respectively. As of 01 May, 2024, out of 10 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Shoppers Stop Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1046.34 1237.52 -15.45% 923.9 +13.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 94.8 99.38 -4.61% 93.07 +1.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 112.03 111.32 +0.64% 104.48 +7.23% Total Operating Expense 993.27 1131.37 -12.21% 873.65 +13.69% Operating Income 53.07 106.15 -50% 50.25 +5.61% Net Income Before Taxes 30.06 50.92 -40.97% 18.03 +66.72% Net Income 23.18 36.85 -37.1% 14.26 +62.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.21 3.33 -33.6% 1.29 +71.51%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹23.18Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1046.34Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!