Shraddha Prime Projects Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 176.76% YoY

Shraddha Prime Projects Q1 Results Live : Shraddha Prime Projects declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's topline surged by 810.32% compared to the same period last year, while the profit experienced a significant rise of 176.76% YoY. Despite the impressive YoY growth, the revenue saw a decline of 15.03% compared to the previous quarter, although the profit still managed to increase by 124.08% quarter-over-quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A notable aspect of Shraddha Prime Projects' financials was the decline in Selling, General, & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which fell by 22.72% compared to the last quarter. However, on a year-over-year basis, these expenses saw a substantial increase of 963.67%. This indicates that while the company has been successful in cutting down costs in the short term, there has been a significant rise in SG&A expenses over the past year.

Another key highlight was the operating income, which saw a healthy increase of 117.52% quarter-over-quarter, showcasing the company's ability to improve operational efficiency. On a year-over-year basis, the operating income increased by 55.29%, reflecting solid growth and operational success over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.77, which marked a decrease of 39.37% YoY. Despite the impressive growth in revenue and profit, the decline in EPS indicates that there may be underlying challenges that the company needs to address to ensure sustainable growth and shareholder value.

Overall, Shraddha Prime Projects has delivered an impressive performance in Q1, with significant growth in revenue and profit on a year-over-year basis. The company has also shown improvements in operating income and cost management. However, the decline in EPS suggests that there are areas that require attention to maintain and enhance the company's financial health.

Shraddha Prime Projects Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 26.07 30.68 -15.03% 2.86 +810.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.32 0.41 -22.72% 0.03 +963.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 -1.8% 0.01 -0.91% Total Operating Expense 24.7 38.54 -35.92% 1.98 +1148.56% Operating Income 1.38 -7.85 +117.52% 0.89 +55.29% Net Income Before Taxes 2.02 -6.96 +129.05% 0.88 +128.79% Net Income 1.58 -6.57 +124.08% 0.57 +176.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.77 -3.35 +122.99% 1.27 -39.37%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.58Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹26.07Cr

