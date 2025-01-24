Shradha Ai Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Shradha Ai Technologies declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust financial performance. The topline increased by 23.68% year-over-year, with profit soaring by 65.46%. The company reported a profit of ₹3.21 crore and revenue of ₹5.17 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Shradha Ai Technologies experienced a significant revenue growth of 46.05%, while profit increased by 23.94%. This upward trend reflects the company's strong operational strategies and market positioning.

Shraddha Ai Technologies Q3 Results

Moreover, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 2.67% both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, indicating improved cost management.

The operating income also saw impressive growth, up by 54.32% quarter-over-quarter and 73.61% year-over-year, illustrating a solid operational performance.

However, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹0.53, which represents a decrease of 32.91% year-over-year. This decline might raise concerns among investors despite the overall positive financial results.

Shradha Ai Technologies has delivered -5.92% return in the last week, 43.85% return in the last 6 months, and -8.16% year-to-date return, reflecting market volatility.

Currently, Shradha Ai Technologies boasts a market capitalization of ₹310.67 crore with a 52-week high of ₹63.64 and low of ₹18.48, indicating a fluctuating stock performance over the year.

Shradha Ai Technologies Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5.17 3.54 +46.05% 4.18 +23.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.73 0.75 -2.67% 0.75 -2.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.04 0.04 -0% 0.01 +300% Total Operating Expense 1.43 1.11 +28.83% 2.02 -29.21% Operating Income 3.75 2.43 +54.32% 2.16 +73.61% Net Income Before Taxes 4.16 3.33 +24.92% 2.52 +65.08% Net Income 3.21 2.59 +23.94% 1.94 +65.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.53 1.06 -50% 0.79 -32.91%