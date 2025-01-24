Shradha Ai Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 65.46% YOY, profit at ₹3.21 crore and revenue at ₹5.17 crore

Published24 Jan 2025, 10:51 AM IST
Shradha Ai Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025

Shradha Ai Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Shradha Ai Technologies declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust financial performance. The topline increased by 23.68% year-over-year, with profit soaring by 65.46%. The company reported a profit of 3.21 crore and revenue of 5.17 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Shradha Ai Technologies experienced a significant revenue growth of 46.05%, while profit increased by 23.94%. This upward trend reflects the company's strong operational strategies and market positioning.

Shraddha Ai Technologies Q3 Results

Moreover, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 2.67% both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, indicating improved cost management.

The operating income also saw impressive growth, up by 54.32% quarter-over-quarter and 73.61% year-over-year, illustrating a solid operational performance.

However, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 0.53, which represents a decrease of 32.91% year-over-year. This decline might raise concerns among investors despite the overall positive financial results.

Shradha Ai Technologies has delivered -5.92% return in the last week, 43.85% return in the last 6 months, and -8.16% year-to-date return, reflecting market volatility.

Currently, Shradha Ai Technologies boasts a market capitalization of 310.67 crore with a 52-week high of 63.64 and low of 18.48, indicating a fluctuating stock performance over the year.

Shradha Ai Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5.173.54+46.05%4.18+23.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.730.75-2.67%0.75-2.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.040.04-0%0.01+300%
Total Operating Expense1.431.11+28.83%2.02-29.21%
Operating Income3.752.43+54.32%2.16+73.61%
Net Income Before Taxes4.163.33+24.92%2.52+65.08%
Net Income3.212.59+23.94%1.94+65.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.531.06-50%0.79-32.91%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹3.21Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹5.17Cr

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 10:51 AM IST
