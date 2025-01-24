Shradha Ai Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 65.46% YOY, profit at ₹3.21 crore and revenue at ₹5.17 crore

Shradha Ai Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Shradha Ai Technologies declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust financial performance. The topline increased by 23.68% year-over-year, with profit soaring by 65.46%. The company reported a profit of ₹3.21 crore and revenue of ₹5.17 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Shradha Ai Technologies experienced a significant revenue growth of 46.05%, while profit increased by 23.94%. This upward trend reflects the company's strong operational strategies and market positioning.
Moreover, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 2.67% both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, indicating improved cost management.
The operating income also saw impressive growth, up by 54.32% quarter-over-quarter and 73.61% year-over-year, illustrating a solid operational performance.
However, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹0.53, which represents a decrease of 32.91% year-over-year. This decline might raise concerns among investors despite the overall positive financial results.
Shradha Ai Technologies has delivered -5.92% return in the last week, 43.85% return in the last 6 months, and -8.16% year-to-date return, reflecting market volatility.
Currently, Shradha Ai Technologies boasts a market capitalization of ₹310.67 crore with a 52-week high of ₹63.64 and low of ₹18.48, indicating a fluctuating stock performance over the year.
Shradha Ai Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5.17
|3.54
|+46.05%
|4.18
|+23.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.73
|0.75
|-2.67%
|0.75
|-2.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.04
|0.04
|-0%
|0.01
|+300%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.43
|1.11
|+28.83%
|2.02
|-29.21%
|Operating Income
|3.75
|2.43
|+54.32%
|2.16
|+73.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.16
|3.33
|+24.92%
|2.52
|+65.08%
|Net Income
|3.21
|2.59
|+23.94%
|1.94
|+65.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.53
|1.06
|-50%
|0.79
|-32.91%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹3.21Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹5.17Cr