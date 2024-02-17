Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 89.67% YoY

Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 89.67% YoY

Livemint

Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 50.28% YoY & profit decreased by 89.67% YoY

Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Q3 FY24 Results Live

Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 50.28% & the profit decreased by 89.67% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 36.75% and the profit increased by 39.52%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.37% q-o-q & decreased by 27.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.12% q-o-q & decreased by 64.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.01 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 89.68% Y-o-Y.

Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper has delivered -2.73% return in the last 1 week, 13.9% return in the last 6 months, and 13.98% YTD return.

Currently, Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper has a market cap of 195.39 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 297.25 & 158.94 respectively.

Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue43.0768.1-36.75%86.62-50.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.124.02-22.37%4.28-27.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.851.86-0.6%1.79+3.42%
Total Operating Expense39.9465.09-38.64%77.8-48.67%
Operating Income3.133.01+4.12%8.82-64.49%
Net Income Before Taxes2.232.42-7.87%17.22-87.04%
Net Income1.591.14+39.52%15.41-89.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.011.44+39.44%19.47-89.68%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.59Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹43.07Cr

