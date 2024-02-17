Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 89.67% YoY

Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 50.28% & the profit decreased by 89.67% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 36.75% and the profit increased by 39.52%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.37% q-o-q & decreased by 27.13% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 4.12% q-o-q & decreased by 64.49% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.01 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 89.68% Y-o-Y.
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper has delivered -2.73% return in the last 1 week, 13.9% return in the last 6 months, and 13.98% YTD return.
Currently, Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper has a market cap of ₹195.39 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹297.25 & ₹158.94 respectively.
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|43.07
|68.1
|-36.75%
|86.62
|-50.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.12
|4.02
|-22.37%
|4.28
|-27.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.85
|1.86
|-0.6%
|1.79
|+3.42%
|Total Operating Expense
|39.94
|65.09
|-38.64%
|77.8
|-48.67%
|Operating Income
|3.13
|3.01
|+4.12%
|8.82
|-64.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.23
|2.42
|-7.87%
|17.22
|-87.04%
|Net Income
|1.59
|1.14
|+39.52%
|15.41
|-89.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.01
|1.44
|+39.44%
|19.47
|-89.68%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.59Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹43.07Cr
