Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 89.67% YoY

Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 50.28% & the profit decreased by 89.67% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 36.75% and the profit increased by 39.52%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.37% q-o-q & decreased by 27.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.12% q-o-q & decreased by 64.49% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.01 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 89.68% Y-o-Y.

Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper has delivered -2.73% return in the last 1 week, 13.9% return in the last 6 months, and 13.98% YTD return.

Currently, Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper has a market cap of ₹195.39 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹297.25 & ₹158.94 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 43.07 68.1 -36.75% 86.62 -50.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.12 4.02 -22.37% 4.28 -27.13% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.85 1.86 -0.6% 1.79 +3.42% Total Operating Expense 39.94 65.09 -38.64% 77.8 -48.67% Operating Income 3.13 3.01 +4.12% 8.82 -64.49% Net Income Before Taxes 2.23 2.42 -7.87% 17.22 -87.04% Net Income 1.59 1.14 +39.52% 15.41 -89.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.01 1.44 +39.44% 19.47 -89.68%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.59Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹43.07Cr

