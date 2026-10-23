Shree Cement profit slips as fuel, power bill climbs

Higher fuel and power costs came to haunt Shree Cement Ltd on Friday, as India’s third-largest cement maker reported a decline in profit despite clocking strong volume growth.

The Kolkata-based cement maker reported a 15% decline in consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders to ₹261.82 crore from ₹308.51 crore a year earlier, missing Bloomberg’s consensus estimate of ₹278.95 crore.

Revenue from operations, however, jumped 24% to ₹5,896.51 crore from ₹4,761.07 crore, supported by higher sales volumes and a stronger contribution from premium cement products.

Power and fuel expenses surged 56% year-on-year to ₹1,843.25 crore, while raw material costs jumped 52% to 725.43 crore. Freight and forwarding expenses increased 13% to ₹1,159.97 crore.

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Despite short-term costs weighing on earnings, the company believes the economy is supportive for demand.

“Infrastructure, investment, urbanization and stable macroeconomic conditions are all helping. A weak monsoon may hold back rural demand for some time, but spending on road, railways, housing and data centres continues, and that will keep India cement demand moving in a positive direction,” said managing director Neeraj Akhoury said in a post-earnings conference call.

On Monday, cement market leader UltraTech also saw fuel and freight costs eat into its profitability; however, UltraTech was able to manage the cost burden better due to its higher scale and better negotiation power. UltraTech has a total capacity of 200 mtpa, compared to Shree Cement’s 69.30 mtpa.

The cement maker expects industry demand to grow 7-10% and the company to perform slightly better than the industry. It has ramped up its effort to penetrate different markets. The company is a significant player in Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat, and making its presence in parts of South Karnataka,” said Akhoury.

“The management expects Q3 costs to be broadly similar to Q2, although packaging and other externally-driven costs remain difficult to forecast. Higher volumes could support operating leverage, but the extent of offset to cost inflation remains uncertain,” Nishant Bagrecha, a research analyst at InCred Equities.

The company’s consolidated domestic cement and clinker sales volumes grew 18% year-on-year to 9.31 million tonnes from 7.91 million tonnes. Total consolidated sales volumes, including overseas operations, increased 14% to 10.52 million tonnes from 9.23 million tonnes.

Premium products accounted for 28.7% of total trade volumes in its Indian operations, compared with 21.1% in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting the push towards higher-value products.

The company is also expanding its production capacity. Union Cement Co., its step-down subsidiary in the UAE, commissioned a new cement mill with an annual capacity of 3 million tonnes in September, taking its total capacity to 7 million tonnes. Shree Cement also sees demand potential from UAE infrastructure, including Dubai's new airport, and opportunities to produce specialized oil-well cement for exports.

Shree Cement has established a subsidiary in China through its UAE step-down subsidiary to explore cement equipment and spare supplies.

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“China, as you all know, has become a major hub for supply of cement spares as well as cement project items. China's manufacturing capacity for project-related items has doubled up and we see that there is a potential for us to reduce our dependence from European suppliers to this is first level work. We still have to see what is the kind of savings we will get from China,” said Akhoury.

In India, Shree Cement is developing a greenfield integrated plant in Meghalaya, which is expected to be commissioned in the March quarter.