Shree Cement Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 51.32% YOY

Shree Cement Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.17% YoY & profit decreased by 51.32% YoY

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Shree Cement Q1 Results Live
Shree Cement Q1 Results Live

Shree Cement Q1 Results Live : Shree Cement declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, with the topline increasing by 1.17% YoY while the profit decreased by 51.32% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.68% and the profit decreased by 58.72%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.01% q-o-q and increased by 6.84% YoY.

The operating income was down by 69.02% q-o-q and decreased by 63.18% YoY.

The EPS for Q1 is 77.22, which decreased by 51.32% YoY.

Shree Cement has seen negative returns of -4.44% in the last 1 week, -5.32% in the last 6 months, and -8.91% YTD.

Currently, Shree Cement has a market cap of 94175.63 Cr with a 52wk high/low of 30737.75 & 23451 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Aug, 2024, was to Buy.

Shree Cement Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5123.965432.81-5.68%5064.83+1.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1433.481352.23+6.01%1341.76+6.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization704.26702.31+0.28%339.45+107.47%
Total Operating Expense4901.044713.29+3.98%4459.36+9.9%
Operating Income222.92719.52-69.02%605.47-63.18%
Net Income Before Taxes305.85807.09-62.1%700.23-56.32%
Net Income278.61674.88-58.72%572.3-51.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS77.22187.04-58.71%158.62-51.32%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹278.61Cr
₹5123.96Cr
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsShree Cement Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 51.32% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    326.40
    11:28 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    20.2 (6.6%)

    Tata Power

    428.00
    11:28 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    -8.8 (-2.01%)

    Bharat Electronics

    294.05
    11:28 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    6.75 (2.35%)

    Tata Steel

    152.55
    11:28 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    2.3 (1.53%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Oil India

    614.80
    11:24 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    43.5 (7.61%)

    ADANI WILMAR

    390.40
    11:24 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    25.75 (7.06%)

    Safari Industries India

    2,282.20
    11:21 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    142.95 (6.68%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    326.50
    11:24 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    20.3 (6.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue