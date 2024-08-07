Shree Cement Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 51.32% YOY

Shree Cement Q1 Results Live : Shree Cement declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, with the topline increasing by 1.17% YoY while the profit decreased by 51.32% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.68% and the profit decreased by 58.72%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.01% q-o-q and increased by 6.84% YoY.
The operating income was down by 69.02% q-o-q and decreased by 63.18% YoY.
The EPS for Q1 is ₹77.22, which decreased by 51.32% YoY.
Shree Cement has seen negative returns of -4.44% in the last 1 week, -5.32% in the last 6 months, and -8.91% YTD.
Currently, Shree Cement has a market cap of ₹94175.63 Cr with a 52wk high/low of ₹30737.75 & ₹23451 respectively.
As of 07 Aug, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 07 Aug, 2024, was to Buy.
Shree Cement Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5123.96
|5432.81
|-5.68%
|5064.83
|+1.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1433.48
|1352.23
|+6.01%
|1341.76
|+6.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|704.26
|702.31
|+0.28%
|339.45
|+107.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|4901.04
|4713.29
|+3.98%
|4459.36
|+9.9%
|Operating Income
|222.92
|719.52
|-69.02%
|605.47
|-63.18%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|305.85
|807.09
|-62.1%
|700.23
|-56.32%
|Net Income
|278.61
|674.88
|-58.72%
|572.3
|-51.32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|77.22
|187.04
|-58.71%
|158.62
|-51.32%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹278.61Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹5123.96Cr
