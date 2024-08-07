Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shree Cement Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 51.32% YOY

Shree Cement Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 51.32% YOY

Livemint

Shree Cement Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.17% YoY & profit decreased by 51.32% YoY

Shree Cement Q1 Results Live

Shree Cement Q1 Results Live : Shree Cement declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, with the topline increasing by 1.17% YoY while the profit decreased by 51.32% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.68% and the profit decreased by 58.72%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.01% q-o-q and increased by 6.84% YoY.

The operating income was down by 69.02% q-o-q and decreased by 63.18% YoY.

The EPS for Q1 is 77.22, which decreased by 51.32% YoY.

Shree Cement has seen negative returns of -4.44% in the last 1 week, -5.32% in the last 6 months, and -8.91% YTD.

Currently, Shree Cement has a market cap of 94175.63 Cr with a 52wk high/low of 30737.75 & 23451 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Aug, 2024, was to Buy.

Shree Cement Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5123.965432.81-5.68%5064.83+1.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1433.481352.23+6.01%1341.76+6.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization704.26702.31+0.28%339.45+107.47%
Total Operating Expense4901.044713.29+3.98%4459.36+9.9%
Operating Income222.92719.52-69.02%605.47-63.18%
Net Income Before Taxes305.85807.09-62.1%700.23-56.32%
Net Income278.61674.88-58.72%572.3-51.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS77.22187.04-58.71%158.62-51.32%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹278.61Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹5123.96Cr

