Shree Cement Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 51.32% YOY

Shree Cement Q1 Results Live : Shree Cement declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, with the topline increasing by 1.17% YoY while the profit decreased by 51.32% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.68% and the profit decreased by 58.72%.

The operating income was down by 69.02% q-o-q and decreased by 63.18% YoY.

The EPS for Q1 is ₹77.22, which decreased by 51.32% YoY.

Shree Cement has seen negative returns of -4.44% in the last 1 week, -5.32% in the last 6 months, and -8.91% YTD. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Shree Cement has a market cap of ₹94175.63 Cr with a 52wk high/low of ₹30737.75 & ₹23451 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Aug, 2024, was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shree Cement Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5123.96 5432.81 -5.68% 5064.83 +1.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1433.48 1352.23 +6.01% 1341.76 +6.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 704.26 702.31 +0.28% 339.45 +107.47% Total Operating Expense 4901.04 4713.29 +3.98% 4459.36 +9.9% Operating Income 222.92 719.52 -69.02% 605.47 -63.18% Net Income Before Taxes 305.85 807.09 -62.1% 700.23 -56.32% Net Income 278.61 674.88 -58.72% 572.3 -51.32% Diluted Normalized EPS 77.22 187.04 -58.71% 158.62 -51.32%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹278.61Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹5123.96Cr

