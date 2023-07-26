Shree Cement Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 84% to ₹581 crore; revenue growth at 19% YoY1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Shree Cement Q1 revenue from operations registered a growth of 18.9% to ₹4,999.1 crore as against ₹4,202.69 crore, YoY.
Shree Cement Q1 Results: Shree Cement reported a sharp 84.2% on-year rise growth in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2023. The cement manufacturer posted a net profit of ₹581.1 crore in Q1FY24 as compared to ₹315.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.
