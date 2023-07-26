comScore
Shree Cement Q1 Results: Shree Cement reported a sharp 84.2% on-year rise growth in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2023. The cement manufacturer posted a net profit of 581.1 crore in Q1FY24 as compared to 315.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q1FY24 registered a growth of 18.9% to 4,999.1 crore as against 4,202.69 crore, YoY.

Other income of the company was at 161.7 crore in the April-June 2023 quarter.

On the operational front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter under review increased 14% to 932.6 crore from 818 crore, YoY.

However, EBITDA margin narrowed by 90 basis points (bps) in the June quarter to 18.6% from 19.5%, YoY.

Shree Cement board also proposed capacity addition with an investment of 7,000 crore.

The existing cement capacity of the company (including that of Wholly Owned Subsidiary) is 49.90 Million Ton Per Annum (MTPA) in India. During the year 2022-23, the utilization rate was 70%. 

The Board of Directors of the company has also decided to make strategic diversification in Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) business commencing with plan to set-up 5 RMC Units by this financial year.

Share Cement share price has rallied 16% in 2023 so far. At 11:45 am, Shree Cement shares were trading 1.19% higher at 23,961.65 apiece on the BSE.

