Shree Cement Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 143.58% YOY

Shree Cement declared their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 18.87% & the profit increased by 143.58% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.23% and the profit decreased by 21.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.93% q-o-q & increased by 12.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 21.66% q-o-q & increased by 222.37% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹123.78 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 143.61% Y-o-Y.

Shree Cement has delivered 3.34% return in the last 1 week, 7.53% return in the last 6 months, and 12.8% YTD return.

Currently, Shree Cement has a market cap of ₹94785.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹27298.95 & ₹21410 respectively.

As of 09 Nov, 2023, out of 36 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Sell rating, 12 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

Shree Cement Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4800.16 5064.83 -5.23% 4038.03 +18.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1248.74 1341.76 -6.93% 1106.59 +12.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 411.7 339.45 +21.28% 395.62 +4.06% Total Operating Expense 4325.82 4459.36 -2.99% 3890.89 +11.18% Operating Income 474.34 605.47 -21.66% 147.14 +222.37% Net Income Before Taxes 539.24 700.23 -22.99% 240.47 +124.24% Net Income 446.63 572.3 -21.96% 183.36 +143.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 123.78 158.62 -21.96% 50.81 +143.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹446.63Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4800.16Cr

