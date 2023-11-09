Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shree Cement Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 143.58% YOY

Shree Cement Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 143.58% YOY

Livemint

Shree Cement Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 18.87% YoY & profit increased by 143.58% YoY

Shree Cement Q2 FY24 Results

Shree Cement declared their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 18.87% & the profit increased by 143.58% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.23% and the profit decreased by 21.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.93% q-o-q & increased by 12.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 21.66% q-o-q & increased by 222.37% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 123.78 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 143.61% Y-o-Y.

Shree Cement has delivered 3.34% return in the last 1 week, 7.53% return in the last 6 months, and 12.8% YTD return.

Currently, Shree Cement has a market cap of 94785.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of 27298.95 & 21410 respectively.

As of 09 Nov, 2023, out of 36 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Sell rating, 12 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.

Shree Cement Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4800.165064.83-5.23%4038.03+18.87%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1248.741341.76-6.93%1106.59+12.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization411.7339.45+21.28%395.62+4.06%
Total Operating Expense4325.824459.36-2.99%3890.89+11.18%
Operating Income474.34605.47-21.66%147.14+222.37%
Net Income Before Taxes539.24700.23-22.99%240.47+124.24%
Net Income446.63572.3-21.96%183.36+143.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS123.78158.62-21.96%50.81+143.61%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹446.63Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4800.16Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 09 Nov 2023, 12:25 PM IST
