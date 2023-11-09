Shree Cement Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 143.58% YOY
Shree Cement Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 18.87% YoY & profit increased by 143.58% YoY
Shree Cement Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 18.87% YoY & profit increased by 143.58% YoY
Shree Cement declared their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 18.87% & the profit increased by 143.58% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.23% and the profit decreased by 21.96%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.93% q-o-q & increased by 12.85% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 21.66% q-o-q & increased by 222.37% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹123.78 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 143.61% Y-o-Y.
Shree Cement has delivered 3.34% return in the last 1 week, 7.53% return in the last 6 months, and 12.8% YTD return.
Currently, Shree Cement has a market cap of ₹94785.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹27298.95 & ₹21410 respectively.
As of 09 Nov, 2023, out of 36 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Sell rating, 12 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 09 Nov, 2023 was to Hold.
Shree Cement Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4800.16
|5064.83
|-5.23%
|4038.03
|+18.87%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1248.74
|1341.76
|-6.93%
|1106.59
|+12.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|411.7
|339.45
|+21.28%
|395.62
|+4.06%
|Total Operating Expense
|4325.82
|4459.36
|-2.99%
|3890.89
|+11.18%
|Operating Income
|474.34
|605.47
|-21.66%
|147.14
|+222.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|539.24
|700.23
|-22.99%
|240.47
|+124.24%
|Net Income
|446.63
|572.3
|-21.96%
|183.36
|+143.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|123.78
|158.62
|-21.96%
|50.81
|+143.61%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹446.63Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4800.16Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.