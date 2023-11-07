Shree Cement Q2 Results: Net profit surges 159% to ₹491 crore on strong demand, revenue up 21% YoY
Shree Cement Q2 Results: India's second-biggest cement company's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹4,585 crore, registering a growth of 21 per cent, compared to ₹3,781 crore in the year-ago period.
Shree Cement Q2 Results: Shree Cements announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Tuesday, November 7, reported a surge of 159 per cent in net profit at ₹491 crore, compared to ₹190 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message