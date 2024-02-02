Shree Cement Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 148.84% YOY

Shree Cement declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 21.49% & the profit increased by 148.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.81% and the profit increased by 57.15%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.88% q-o-q & increased by 6.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 72.89% q-o-q & increased by 188.62% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹194.54 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 148.84% Y-o-Y.

Shree Cement has delivered 3.86% return in the last 1 week, 18.76% return in the last 6 months and -0.34% YTD return.

Currently, Shree Cement has a market cap of ₹103033.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹29250 & ₹22605.6 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 34 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Sell rating, 14 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹50.0. The record date for the dividend is 08 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 08 Feb, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shree Cement Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5223.18 4800.16 +8.81% 4299.26 +21.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1272.23 1248.74 +1.88% 1198.59 +6.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 443.86 411.7 +7.81% 442.58 +0.29% Total Operating Expense 4403.09 4325.82 +1.79% 4015.12 +9.66% Operating Income 820.09 474.34 +72.89% 284.14 +188.62% Net Income Before Taxes 912.64 539.24 +69.25% 388.1 +135.16% Net Income 701.89 446.63 +57.15% 282.07 +148.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 194.54 123.78 +57.17% 78.18 +148.84%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹701.89Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹5223.18Cr

