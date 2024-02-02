Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shree Cement Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 148.84% YOY

Shree Cement Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 148.84% YOY

Livemint

Shree Cement Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 21.49% YoY & profit increased by 148.84% YoY

Shree Cement Q3 FY24 Results Live

Shree Cement declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 21.49% & the profit increased by 148.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.81% and the profit increased by 57.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.88% q-o-q & increased by 6.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 72.89% q-o-q & increased by 188.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 194.54 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 148.84% Y-o-Y.

Shree Cement has delivered 3.86% return in the last 1 week, 18.76% return in the last 6 months and -0.34% YTD return.

Currently, Shree Cement has a market cap of 103033.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of 29250 & 22605.6 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 34 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Sell rating, 14 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 50.0. The record date for the dividend is 08 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 08 Feb, 2024.

Shree Cement Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5223.184800.16+8.81%4299.26+21.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1272.231248.74+1.88%1198.59+6.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization443.86411.7+7.81%442.58+0.29%
Total Operating Expense4403.094325.82+1.79%4015.12+9.66%
Operating Income820.09474.34+72.89%284.14+188.62%
Net Income Before Taxes912.64539.24+69.25%388.1+135.16%
Net Income701.89446.63+57.15%282.07+148.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS194.54123.78+57.17%78.18+148.84%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹701.89Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5223.18Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.