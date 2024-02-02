Shree Cement Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 148.84% YOY

Shree Cement declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 21.49% & the profit increased by 148.84% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.81% and the profit increased by 57.15%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.88% q-o-q & increased by 6.14% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 72.89% q-o-q & increased by 188.62% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹194.54 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 148.84% Y-o-Y.
Shree Cement has delivered 3.86% return in the last 1 week, 18.76% return in the last 6 months and -0.34% YTD return.
Currently, Shree Cement has a market cap of ₹103033.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹29250 & ₹22605.6 respectively.
As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 34 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Sell rating, 14 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹50.0. The record date for the dividend is 08 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 08 Feb, 2024.
Shree Cement Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5223.18
|4800.16
|+8.81%
|4299.26
|+21.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1272.23
|1248.74
|+1.88%
|1198.59
|+6.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|443.86
|411.7
|+7.81%
|442.58
|+0.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|4403.09
|4325.82
|+1.79%
|4015.12
|+9.66%
|Operating Income
|820.09
|474.34
|+72.89%
|284.14
|+188.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|912.64
|539.24
|+69.25%
|388.1
|+135.16%
|Net Income
|701.89
|446.63
|+57.15%
|282.07
|+148.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|194.54
|123.78
|+57.17%
|78.18
|+148.84%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹701.89Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹5223.18Cr
