Shree Cement Q3 Results 2025:Shree Cement declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant downturn in profitability. The company's profit fell by 72.45% year-over-year (YoY), amounting to ₹193.4 crore, while the total revenue stood at ₹4572.68 crore, reflecting a decrease of 12.45% YoY. In contrast, compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 12.79% and profit surged by 153.01%.
The rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses was notable, with an increase of 7.96% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 4.18% YoY. This uptick in costs likely contributed to the stark decline in profit margins during the period.
Despite the troubling YoY figures, operating income showcased a remarkable increase of 261.82% q-o-q, though it still reflected a decrease of 79.8% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹53.61, which also marked a decline of 72.44% YoY.
Shree Cement has seen mixed performance in the stock market, delivering a return of 3.49% over the past week, while showing a decline of 3.38% in the last six months and a 4.42% return year-to-date (YTD).
As of 31 Jan, 2025, Shree Cement has a market capitalization of ₹96,806.45 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹30,737.75 and a low of ₹23,500. Analysts remain cautious, with out of 37 covering the company, 2 analysts recommending a Strong Sell, 6 a Sell, 18 a Hold, 5 a Buy, and 6 a Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, remains to Hold, indicating a wait-and-see approach as the company navigates through these challenging financial results.
Shree Cement Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4572.68
|4054.17
|+12.79%
|5223.18
|-12.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1325.47
|1227.73
|+7.96%
|1272.23
|+4.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|799.11
|715.87
|+11.63%
|443.86
|+80.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|4406.99
|4156.56
|+6.02%
|4403.09
|+0.09%
|Operating Income
|165.69
|-102.39
|+261.82%
|820.09
|-79.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|224.71
|23.28
|+865.25%
|912.64
|-75.38%
|Net Income
|193.4
|76.44
|+153.01%
|701.89
|-72.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|53.61
|21.18
|+153.12%
|194.54
|-72.44%
