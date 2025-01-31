Shree Cement Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 72.45% YOY, profit at ₹193.4 crore and revenue at ₹4572.68 crore

Shree Cement Q3 Results 2025:Shree Cement declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant downturn in profitability. The company's profit fell by 72.45% year-over-year (YoY), amounting to ₹193.4 crore, while the total revenue stood at ₹4572.68 crore, reflecting a decrease of 12.45% YoY. In contrast, compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 12.79% and profit surged by 153.01%.

The rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses was notable, with an increase of 7.96% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 4.18% YoY. This uptick in costs likely contributed to the stark decline in profit margins during the period.

Shree Cement Q3 Results

Despite the troubling YoY figures, operating income showcased a remarkable increase of 261.82% q-o-q, though it still reflected a decrease of 79.8% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹53.61, which also marked a decline of 72.44% YoY.

Shree Cement has seen mixed performance in the stock market, delivering a return of 3.49% over the past week, while showing a decline of 3.38% in the last six months and a 4.42% return year-to-date (YTD).

As of 31 Jan, 2025, Shree Cement has a market capitalization of ₹96,806.45 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹30,737.75 and a low of ₹23,500. Analysts remain cautious, with out of 37 covering the company, 2 analysts recommending a Strong Sell, 6 a Sell, 18 a Hold, 5 a Buy, and 6 a Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, remains to Hold, indicating a wait-and-see approach as the company navigates through these challenging financial results.

Shree Cement Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4572.68 4054.17 +12.79% 5223.18 -12.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1325.47 1227.73 +7.96% 1272.23 +4.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 799.11 715.87 +11.63% 443.86 +80.04% Total Operating Expense 4406.99 4156.56 +6.02% 4403.09 +0.09% Operating Income 165.69 -102.39 +261.82% 820.09 -79.8% Net Income Before Taxes 224.71 23.28 +865.25% 912.64 -75.38% Net Income 193.4 76.44 +153.01% 701.89 -72.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 53.61 21.18 +153.12% 194.54 -72.44%

