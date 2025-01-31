Shree Cement Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 72.45% YOY, profit at ₹193.4 crore and revenue at ₹4572.68 crore

Published31 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Shree Cement Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Shree Cement Q3 Results 2025:Shree Cement declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant downturn in profitability. The company's profit fell by 72.45% year-over-year (YoY), amounting to 193.4 crore, while the total revenue stood at 4572.68 crore, reflecting a decrease of 12.45% YoY. In contrast, compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 12.79% and profit surged by 153.01%.

The rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses was notable, with an increase of 7.96% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 4.18% YoY. This uptick in costs likely contributed to the stark decline in profit margins during the period.

Shree Cement Q3 Results

Despite the troubling YoY figures, operating income showcased a remarkable increase of 261.82% q-o-q, though it still reflected a decrease of 79.8% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at 53.61, which also marked a decline of 72.44% YoY.

Shree Cement has seen mixed performance in the stock market, delivering a return of 3.49% over the past week, while showing a decline of 3.38% in the last six months and a 4.42% return year-to-date (YTD).

As of 31 Jan, 2025, Shree Cement has a market capitalization of 96,806.45 crore, with a 52-week high of 30,737.75 and a low of 23,500. Analysts remain cautious, with out of 37 covering the company, 2 analysts recommending a Strong Sell, 6 a Sell, 18 a Hold, 5 a Buy, and 6 a Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, remains to Hold, indicating a wait-and-see approach as the company navigates through these challenging financial results.

Shree Cement Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4572.684054.17+12.79%5223.18-12.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1325.471227.73+7.96%1272.23+4.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization799.11715.87+11.63%443.86+80.04%
Total Operating Expense4406.994156.56+6.02%4403.09+0.09%
Operating Income165.69-102.39+261.82%820.09-79.8%
Net Income Before Taxes224.7123.28+865.25%912.64-75.38%
Net Income193.476.44+153.01%701.89-72.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS53.6121.18+153.12%194.54-72.44%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹193.4Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹4572.68Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
