Shree Cement on Friday reported an 83% jump in its net profit for the quarter ending 31 March, 2020 at 588 crore. The cement-maker reported net profit of 321 crore in the same period a year ago.

According to Refinitiv data, the consensus forecast for March quarter was 446 crore.

The revenue from operations declined marginally to 3,218 crore as against 3,285 crore in March 2019.

On Friday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 1.2% higher at 18,665.

