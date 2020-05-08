Shree Cement on Friday reported an 83% jump in its net profit for the quarter ending 31 March, 2020 at ₹588 crore. The cement-maker reported net profit of ₹321 crore in the same period a year ago.

According to Refinitiv data, the consensus forecast for March quarter was ₹446 crore.

The revenue from operations declined marginally to ₹3,218 crore as against ₹3,285 crore in March 2019.

On Friday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 1.2% higher at ₹18,665.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated