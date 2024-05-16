Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shree Cement Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.36% YOY

Shree Cement Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.36% YOY

Livemint

Shree Cement Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.52% YoY & profit increased by 28.36% YoY

Shree Cement Q4 Results Live

Shree Cement Q4 Results Live : Shree Cement declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 6.52% & the profit increased by 28.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.01% and the profit decreased by 3.85%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.29% q-o-q & increased by 4.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 12.26% q-o-q & increased by 72.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 187.04 for Q4 which increased by 28.35% Y-o-Y.

Shree Cement has delivered 2.48% return in the last 1 week, -0.65% return in last 6 months and -9.17% YTD return.

Currently the Shree Cement has a market cap of 93899.79 Cr and 52wk high/low of 30737.75 & 22605.6 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024 out of 37 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 14 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Shree Cement Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5432.815223.18+4.01%5100.19+6.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1352.231272.23+6.29%1298.28+4.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization702.31443.86+58.23%472.82+48.54%
Total Operating Expense4713.294403.09+7.05%4683.81+0.63%
Operating Income719.52820.09-12.26%416.38+72.8%
Net Income Before Taxes807.09912.64-11.57%490.83+64.43%
Net Income674.88701.89-3.85%525.77+28.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS187.04194.54-3.86%145.72+28.35%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹674.88Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹5432.81Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.