Shree Cement Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.36% YOY

Shree Cement Q4 Results Live : Shree Cement declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 6.52% & the profit increased by 28.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.01% and the profit decreased by 3.85%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.29% q-o-q & increased by 4.16% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 12.26% q-o-q & increased by 72.8% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹187.04 for Q4 which increased by 28.35% Y-o-Y.
Shree Cement has delivered 2.48% return in the last 1 week, -0.65% return in last 6 months and -9.17% YTD return.
Currently the Shree Cement has a market cap of ₹93899.79 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹30737.75 & ₹22605.6 respectively.
As of 16 May, 2024 out of 37 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 14 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 16 May, 2024 was to Hold.
Shree Cement Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5432.81
|5223.18
|+4.01%
|5100.19
|+6.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1352.23
|1272.23
|+6.29%
|1298.28
|+4.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|702.31
|443.86
|+58.23%
|472.82
|+48.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|4713.29
|4403.09
|+7.05%
|4683.81
|+0.63%
|Operating Income
|719.52
|820.09
|-12.26%
|416.38
|+72.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|807.09
|912.64
|-11.57%
|490.83
|+64.43%
|Net Income
|674.88
|701.89
|-3.85%
|525.77
|+28.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|187.04
|194.54
|-3.86%
|145.72
|+28.35%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹674.88Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹5432.81Cr
