Shree Cement Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.36% YOY

Shree Cement Q4 Results Live : Shree Cement declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 6.52% & the profit increased by 28.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.01% and the profit decreased by 3.85%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.29% q-o-q & increased by 4.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 12.26% q-o-q & increased by 72.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹187.04 for Q4 which increased by 28.35% Y-o-Y.

Shree Cement has delivered 2.48% return in the last 1 week, -0.65% return in last 6 months and -9.17% YTD return.

Currently the Shree Cement has a market cap of ₹93899.79 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹30737.75 & ₹22605.6 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024 out of 37 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 14 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Shree Cement Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5432.81 5223.18 +4.01% 5100.19 +6.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1352.23 1272.23 +6.29% 1298.28 +4.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 702.31 443.86 +58.23% 472.82 +48.54% Total Operating Expense 4713.29 4403.09 +7.05% 4683.81 +0.63% Operating Income 719.52 820.09 -12.26% 416.38 +72.8% Net Income Before Taxes 807.09 912.64 -11.57% 490.83 +64.43% Net Income 674.88 701.89 -3.85% 525.77 +28.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 187.04 194.54 -3.86% 145.72 +28.35%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹674.88Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹5432.81Cr

