Shree Digvijay Cement Company Q2 Results 2025:Shree Digvijay Cement Company declared their Q2 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 20.88% YoY, with profit plummeting by 94.73%. The company reported a profit of ₹0.39 crore and revenue of ₹145.18 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 17.9%, and profits fell by 96.54%. This significant drop reflects ongoing challenges in the market.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 2.26% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 0.18% year-over-year, indicating mixed trends in operational efficiency.

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Q2 Results

The operating income for the quarter was down by 95.73% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 93.55% year-over-year, showcasing severe operational struggles.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.03, which is a staggering decrease of 94% year-over-year, further highlighting the company's financial difficulties.

Shree Digvijay Cement Company has delivered a 1.69% return in the last week, but has faced a -27.12% return over the last six months and a -7.26% return year-to-date.

Currently, Shree Digvijay Cement Company boasts a market capitalization of ₹1155.76 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹119.3 and a low of ₹76.6, reflecting significant volatility in its stock performance.

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Financials Period Q2 (FY25) Q1 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q2 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 145.18 176.83 -17.9% 183.49 -20.88% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 39.37 40.28 -2.26% 39.3 +0.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.52 8 -6% 8.94 -15.88% Total Operating Expense 144.6 163.26 -11.43% 174.5 -17.13% Operating Income 0.58 13.57 -95.73% 8.99 -93.55% Net Income Before Taxes 0.74 15.02 -95.07% 10.45 -92.92% Net Income 0.39 11.27 -96.54% 7.4 -94.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.03 0.76 -96.05% 0.5 -94%