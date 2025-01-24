Shree Digvijay Cement Company Q2 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 94.73% YOY, profit at ₹0.39 crore and revenue at ₹145.18 crore

Published24 Jan 2025, 05:48 AM IST
Shree Digvijay Cement Company Q2 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Q2 Results 2025:Shree Digvijay Cement Company declared their Q2 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 20.88% YoY, with profit plummeting by 94.73%. The company reported a profit of 0.39 crore and revenue of 145.18 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 17.9%, and profits fell by 96.54%. This significant drop reflects ongoing challenges in the market.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 2.26% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 0.18% year-over-year, indicating mixed trends in operational efficiency.

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Q2 Results

The operating income for the quarter was down by 95.73% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 93.55% year-over-year, showcasing severe operational struggles.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.03, which is a staggering decrease of 94% year-over-year, further highlighting the company's financial difficulties.

Shree Digvijay Cement Company has delivered a 1.69% return in the last week, but has faced a -27.12% return over the last six months and a -7.26% return year-to-date.

Currently, Shree Digvijay Cement Company boasts a market capitalization of 1155.76 crore, with a 52-week high of 119.3 and a low of 76.6, reflecting significant volatility in its stock performance.

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Financials

PeriodQ2 (FY25)Q1 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue145.18176.83-17.9%183.49-20.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total39.3740.28-2.26%39.3+0.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.528-6%8.94-15.88%
Total Operating Expense144.6163.26-11.43%174.5-17.13%
Operating Income0.5813.57-95.73%8.99-93.55%
Net Income Before Taxes0.7415.02-95.07%10.45-92.92%
Net Income0.3911.27-96.54%7.4-94.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.030.76-96.05%0.5-94%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

₹0.39Cr

What is Q2 revenue?

₹145.18Cr

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 05:48 AM IST
