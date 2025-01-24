Shree Digvijay Cement Company Q2 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 94.73% YOY, profit at ₹0.39 crore and revenue at ₹145.18 crore

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Q2 Results 2025:Shree Digvijay Cement Company declared their Q2 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 20.88% YoY, with profit plummeting by 94.73%. The company reported a profit of ₹0.39 crore and revenue of ₹145.18 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 17.9%, and profits fell by 96.54%. This significant drop reflects ongoing challenges in the market.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 2.26% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 0.18% year-over-year, indicating mixed trends in operational efficiency.
The operating income for the quarter was down by 95.73% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 93.55% year-over-year, showcasing severe operational struggles.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.03, which is a staggering decrease of 94% year-over-year, further highlighting the company's financial difficulties.
Shree Digvijay Cement Company has delivered a 1.69% return in the last week, but has faced a -27.12% return over the last six months and a -7.26% return year-to-date.
Currently, Shree Digvijay Cement Company boasts a market capitalization of ₹1155.76 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹119.3 and a low of ₹76.6, reflecting significant volatility in its stock performance.
Shree Digvijay Cement Company Financials
|Period
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q1 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|145.18
|176.83
|-17.9%
|183.49
|-20.88%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|39.37
|40.28
|-2.26%
|39.3
|+0.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.52
|8
|-6%
|8.94
|-15.88%
|Total Operating Expense
|144.6
|163.26
|-11.43%
|174.5
|-17.13%
|Operating Income
|0.58
|13.57
|-95.73%
|8.99
|-93.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.74
|15.02
|-95.07%
|10.45
|-92.92%
|Net Income
|0.39
|11.27
|-96.54%
|7.4
|-94.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.03
|0.76
|-96.05%
|0.5
|-94%
