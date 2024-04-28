Shree Digvijay Cement Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 29.92% YOY

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Q4 Results Live : Shree Digvijay Cement Company declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 14.94% & the profit increased by 29.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 17.28% and the profit increased by 1.05%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 24.37% q-o-q & increased by 33.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.99% q-o-q & increased by 36.19% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.16 for Q4 which increased by 29.18% Y-o-Y.

Shree Digvijay Cement Company has delivered 0.31% return in the last 1 week, 30.3% return in last 6 months and 19.95% YTD return.

Currently the Shree Digvijay Cement Company has a market cap of ₹1657.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹123.9 & ₹69.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 224.36 191.3 +17.28% 195.19 +14.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 49.66 39.93 +24.37% 37.32 +33.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.23 8.49 -3.12% 8.95 -8.11% Total Operating Expense 184.62 150.75 +22.47% 166.01 +11.21% Operating Income 39.75 40.56 -1.99% 29.19 +36.19% Net Income Before Taxes 42.96 42 +2.28% 32.09 +33.89% Net Income 31.73 31.4 +1.05% 24.43 +29.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.16 2.15 +0.47% 1.67 +29.18%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹31.73Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹224.36Cr

