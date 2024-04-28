Shree Digvijay Cement Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 29.92% YOY

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Q4 Results Live : Shree Digvijay Cement Company declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 14.94% & the profit increased by 29.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 17.28% and the profit increased by 1.05%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 24.37% q-o-q & increased by 33.07% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 1.99% q-o-q & increased by 36.19% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.16 for Q4 which increased by 29.18% Y-o-Y.
Shree Digvijay Cement Company has delivered 0.31% return in the last 1 week, 30.3% return in last 6 months and 19.95% YTD return.
Currently the Shree Digvijay Cement Company has a market cap of ₹1657.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹123.9 & ₹69.05 respectively.
Shree Digvijay Cement Company Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|224.36
|191.3
|+17.28%
|195.19
|+14.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|49.66
|39.93
|+24.37%
|37.32
|+33.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.23
|8.49
|-3.12%
|8.95
|-8.11%
|Total Operating Expense
|184.62
|150.75
|+22.47%
|166.01
|+11.21%
|Operating Income
|39.75
|40.56
|-1.99%
|29.19
|+36.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|42.96
|42
|+2.28%
|32.09
|+33.89%
|Net Income
|31.73
|31.4
|+1.05%
|24.43
|+29.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.16
|2.15
|+0.47%
|1.67
|+29.18%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹31.73Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹224.36Cr
