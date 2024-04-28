Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shree Digvijay Cement Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 29.92% YOY

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 29.92% YOY

Livemint

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.94% YoY & profit increasedby 29.92% YoY

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Q4 Results Live

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Q4 Results Live : Shree Digvijay Cement Company declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 14.94% & the profit increased by 29.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 17.28% and the profit increased by 1.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 24.37% q-o-q & increased by 33.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.99% q-o-q & increased by 36.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.16 for Q4 which increased by 29.18% Y-o-Y.

Shree Digvijay Cement Company has delivered 0.31% return in the last 1 week, 30.3% return in last 6 months and 19.95% YTD return.

Currently the Shree Digvijay Cement Company has a market cap of 1657.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of 123.9 & 69.05 respectively.

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue224.36191.3+17.28%195.19+14.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total49.6639.93+24.37%37.32+33.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.238.49-3.12%8.95-8.11%
Total Operating Expense184.62150.75+22.47%166.01+11.21%
Operating Income39.7540.56-1.99%29.19+36.19%
Net Income Before Taxes42.9642+2.28%32.09+33.89%
Net Income31.7331.4+1.05%24.43+29.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.162.15+0.47%1.67+29.18%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹31.73Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹224.36Cr

