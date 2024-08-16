Shree Karthik Papers Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 115.5% YOY

Published16 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Shree Karthik Papers Q1 Results Live
Shree Karthik Papers Q1 Results Live : Shree Karthik Papers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant rise in profit by 115.5% year-over-year (YoY) despite a decline in revenue by 28.31% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.4%, while the profit surged by an impressive 164.22%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a marked improvement, declining by 28.21% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreasing by 11.99% YoY. This reduction in expenses likely contributed to the strong profit growth.

Operating income also saw a substantial increase, rising by 324.54% q-o-q and by 21.63% YoY. This significant rise in operating income underscores the company's improved operational efficiency and cost management strategies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.12, representing a 106.17% increase YoY. This boost in EPS indicates a better return on equity for shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Shree Karthik Papers has delivered a 3.9% return over the last week. However, the stock has faced challenges over a longer period, showing a -16.35% return in the last 6 months and a -27.9% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Shree Karthik Papers has a market capitalization of 19.37 Cr. The stock's 52-week high stands at 15.98, while the 52-week low is 6.36, indicating considerable volatility in its trading range.

Shree Karthik Papers Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue14.4214.62-1.4%20.11-28.31%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.380.53-28.21%0.43-11.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.210.01+1726.09%0.3-30%
Total Operating Expense14.0414.79-5.08%19.8-29.09%
Operating Income0.38-0.17+324.54%0.31+21.63%
Net Income Before Taxes0.24-0.33+172.45%0.11+115.5%
Net Income0.24-0.37+164.22%0.11+115.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.12-0.19+165.11%0.06+106.17%
FAQs
₹0.24Cr
₹14.42Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
