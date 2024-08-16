Shree Karthik Papers Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 115.5% YOY

Shree Karthik Papers Q1 Results Live : Shree Karthik Papers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant rise in profit by 115.5% year-over-year (YoY) despite a decline in revenue by 28.31% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.4%, while the profit surged by an impressive 164.22%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a marked improvement, declining by 28.21% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreasing by 11.99% YoY. This reduction in expenses likely contributed to the strong profit growth.
Operating income also saw a substantial increase, rising by 324.54% q-o-q and by 21.63% YoY. This significant rise in operating income underscores the company's improved operational efficiency and cost management strategies.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.12, representing a 106.17% increase YoY. This boost in EPS indicates a better return on equity for shareholders.
In terms of stock performance, Shree Karthik Papers has delivered a 3.9% return over the last week. However, the stock has faced challenges over a longer period, showing a -16.35% return in the last 6 months and a -27.9% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, Shree Karthik Papers has a market capitalization of ₹19.37 Cr. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹15.98, while the 52-week low is ₹6.36, indicating considerable volatility in its trading range.
Shree Karthik Papers Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14.42
|14.62
|-1.4%
|20.11
|-28.31%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.38
|0.53
|-28.21%
|0.43
|-11.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.21
|0.01
|+1726.09%
|0.3
|-30%
|Total Operating Expense
|14.04
|14.79
|-5.08%
|19.8
|-29.09%
|Operating Income
|0.38
|-0.17
|+324.54%
|0.31
|+21.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.24
|-0.33
|+172.45%
|0.11
|+115.5%
|Net Income
|0.24
|-0.37
|+164.22%
|0.11
|+115.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.12
|-0.19
|+165.11%
|0.06
|+106.17%
