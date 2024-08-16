Shree Karthik Papers Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 115.5% YOY

Shree Karthik Papers Q1 Results Live : Shree Karthik Papers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant rise in profit by 115.5% year-over-year (YoY) despite a decline in revenue by 28.31% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.4%, while the profit surged by an impressive 164.22%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a marked improvement, declining by 28.21% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreasing by 11.99% YoY. This reduction in expenses likely contributed to the strong profit growth.

Operating income also saw a substantial increase, rising by 324.54% q-o-q and by 21.63% YoY. This significant rise in operating income underscores the company's improved operational efficiency and cost management strategies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.12, representing a 106.17% increase YoY. This boost in EPS indicates a better return on equity for shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Shree Karthik Papers has delivered a 3.9% return over the last week. However, the stock has faced challenges over a longer period, showing a -16.35% return in the last 6 months and a -27.9% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Shree Karthik Papers has a market capitalization of ₹19.37 Cr. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹15.98, while the 52-week low is ₹6.36, indicating considerable volatility in its trading range. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shree Karthik Papers Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14.42 14.62 -1.4% 20.11 -28.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.38 0.53 -28.21% 0.43 -11.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.21 0.01 +1726.09% 0.3 -30% Total Operating Expense 14.04 14.79 -5.08% 19.8 -29.09% Operating Income 0.38 -0.17 +324.54% 0.31 +21.63% Net Income Before Taxes 0.24 -0.33 +172.45% 0.11 +115.5% Net Income 0.24 -0.37 +164.22% 0.11 +115.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.12 -0.19 +165.11% 0.06 +106.17%

