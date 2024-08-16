Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shree Metalloys Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 193.91% YoY

Shree Metalloys Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 193.91% YoY

Livemint

Shree Metalloys Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 6.5% YoY & profit increased by 193.91% YoY

Shree Metalloys Q1 Results Live

Shree Metalloys Q1 Results Live : Shree Metalloys declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust performance. The company's topline increased by 6.5% year-over-year (YoY), while its profit surged by an impressive 193.91% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.81%, although the profit saw a decline of 19.52%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a significant reduction of 22.83% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), but they increased by 7.3% YoY. Despite the QoQ decline, the year-over-year figures highlight effective cost management strategies.

Operating income experienced a dip of 20.56% QoQ, however, it posted a substantial increase of 165.38% YoY. This surge underscores the company's improved operational efficiency and profitability compared to the same quarter last year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.32, marking a 190.91% increase YoY. This impressive growth in EPS reflects the company's strong financial health and ability to generate higher returns for its shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Shree Metalloys has delivered a 5.92% return in the last week, a 28.48% return over the past six months, and a 15.31% year-to-date return. These figures indicate strong investor confidence and positive market sentiment surrounding the company's stock.

Currently, Shree Metalloys has a market cap of 21.83 Cr. The stock's 52-week high stands at 46.26, while the 52-week low is 26.52, reflecting its trading range over the past year.

Shree Metalloys Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue29.2927.43+6.81%27.51+6.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.060.08-22.83%0.06+7.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.060.06-0.53%0.06-0.53%
Total Operating Expense29.0627.13+7.11%27.42+5.99%
Operating Income0.230.29-20.56%0.09+165.38%
Net Income Before Taxes0.220.36-39.09%0.06+235.03%
Net Income0.170.21-19.52%0.06+193.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.320.4-20%0.11+190.91%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.17Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹29.29Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

