Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shree Pushkar Chemical & Ferti Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.15% YOY

Shree Pushkar Chemical & Ferti Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.15% YOY

Livemint

Shree Pushkar Chemical & Ferti Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.8% YoY & profit increased by 2.15% YoY

Shree Pushkar Chemical & Ferti Q4 Results Live

Shree Pushkar Chemical & Ferti Q4 Results Live : Shree Pushkar Chemical & Ferti declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.8% & the profit increased by 2.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.24% and the profit increased by 71.47%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.64% q-o-q & increased by 3.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 58.86% q-o-q & decreased by 12.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.12 for Q4 which increased by 1.69% Y-o-Y.

Shree Pushkar Chemical & Ferti has delivered 13.69% return in the last 1 week, -0.71% return in last 6 months and -12.73% YTD return.

Currently the Shree Pushkar Chemical & Ferti has a market cap of 619.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of 242 & 155.15 respectively.

Shree Pushkar Chemical & Ferti Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue190.77174.64+9.24%180.31+5.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.6212.41+1.64%12.17+3.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.295.48-3.64%4.95+6.79%
Total Operating Expense177.32166.17+6.71%164.85+7.56%
Operating Income13.458.47+58.86%15.46-12.97%
Net Income Before Taxes15.8711.2+41.75%16.52-3.9%
Net Income13.097.63+71.47%12.81+2.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.122.4+71.67%4.05+1.69%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹13.09Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹190.77Cr

