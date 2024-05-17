Shree Pushkar Chemical & Ferti Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.15% YOY

Shree Pushkar Chemical & Ferti Q4 Results Live : Shree Pushkar Chemical & Ferti declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.8% & the profit increased by 2.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.24% and the profit increased by 71.47%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.64% q-o-q & increased by 3.66% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 58.86% q-o-q & decreased by 12.97% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.12 for Q4 which increased by 1.69% Y-o-Y.
Shree Pushkar Chemical & Ferti has delivered 13.69% return in the last 1 week, -0.71% return in last 6 months and -12.73% YTD return.
Currently the Shree Pushkar Chemical & Ferti has a market cap of ₹619.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹242 & ₹155.15 respectively.
Shree Pushkar Chemical & Ferti Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|190.77
|174.64
|+9.24%
|180.31
|+5.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.62
|12.41
|+1.64%
|12.17
|+3.66%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.29
|5.48
|-3.64%
|4.95
|+6.79%
|Total Operating Expense
|177.32
|166.17
|+6.71%
|164.85
|+7.56%
|Operating Income
|13.45
|8.47
|+58.86%
|15.46
|-12.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15.87
|11.2
|+41.75%
|16.52
|-3.9%
|Net Income
|13.09
|7.63
|+71.47%
|12.81
|+2.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.12
|2.4
|+71.67%
|4.05
|+1.69%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹13.09Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹190.77Cr
