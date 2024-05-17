Shree Pushkar Chemical & Ferti Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.15% YOY

Shree Pushkar Chemical & Ferti Q4 Results Live : Shree Pushkar Chemical & Ferti declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.8% & the profit increased by 2.15% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.24% and the profit increased by 71.47%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.64% q-o-q & increased by 3.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 58.86% q-o-q & decreased by 12.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.12 for Q4 which increased by 1.69% Y-o-Y.

Shree Pushkar Chemical & Ferti has delivered 13.69% return in the last 1 week, -0.71% return in last 6 months and -12.73% YTD return.

Currently the Shree Pushkar Chemical & Ferti has a market cap of ₹619.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹242 & ₹155.15 respectively.

Shree Pushkar Chemical & Ferti Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 190.77 174.64 +9.24% 180.31 +5.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.62 12.41 +1.64% 12.17 +3.66% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.29 5.48 -3.64% 4.95 +6.79% Total Operating Expense 177.32 166.17 +6.71% 164.85 +7.56% Operating Income 13.45 8.47 +58.86% 15.46 -12.97% Net Income Before Taxes 15.87 11.2 +41.75% 16.52 -3.9% Net Income 13.09 7.63 +71.47% 12.81 +2.15% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.12 2.4 +71.67% 4.05 +1.69%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹13.09Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹190.77Cr

