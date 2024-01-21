Shreeji Translogistics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 91.64% YOY

Shreeji Translogistics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 26.47% & the profit increased by 91.64% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 47.63% and the profit decreased by 42.52%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 44.08% q-o-q & decreased by 12.9% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 64.99% q-o-q & decreased by 17.28% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.99 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 92.61% Y-o-Y.
Shreeji Translogistics has delivered 0.87% return in the last 1 week, -20.48% return in last 6 months and -7.47% YTD return.
Currently the Shreeji Translogistics has a market cap of ₹273.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹85.97 & ₹50.45 respectively.
Shreeji Translogistics Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|65.94
|125.92
|-47.63%
|52.14
|+26.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.18
|3.91
|-44.08%
|2.51
|-12.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.1
|1.72
|-36.3%
|0.9
|+22.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|62.26
|115.41
|-46.05%
|47.69
|+30.55%
|Operating Income
|3.68
|10.51
|-64.99%
|4.45
|-17.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.61
|11.39
|-41.99%
|3.6
|+83.28%
|Net Income
|5.16
|8.98
|-42.52%
|2.69
|+91.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.99
|1.72
|-42.28%
|0.51
|+92.61%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.16Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹65.94Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!