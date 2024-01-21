Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shreeji Translogistics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 91.64% YOY

Shreeji Translogistics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 91.64% YOY

Livemint

Shreeji Translogistics Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 26.47% YoY & profit increased by 91.64% YoY

Shreeji Translogistics Q3 FY24 Results Live

Shreeji Translogistics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 26.47% & the profit increased by 91.64% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 47.63% and the profit decreased by 42.52%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 44.08% q-o-q & decreased by 12.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 64.99% q-o-q & decreased by 17.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.99 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 92.61% Y-o-Y.

Shreeji Translogistics has delivered 0.87% return in the last 1 week, -20.48% return in last 6 months and -7.47% YTD return.

Currently the Shreeji Translogistics has a market cap of 273.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of 85.97 & 50.45 respectively.

Shreeji Translogistics Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue65.94125.92-47.63%52.14+26.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.183.91-44.08%2.51-12.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.11.72-36.3%0.9+22.2%
Total Operating Expense62.26115.41-46.05%47.69+30.55%
Operating Income3.6810.51-64.99%4.45-17.28%
Net Income Before Taxes6.6111.39-41.99%3.6+83.28%
Net Income5.168.98-42.52%2.69+91.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.991.72-42.28%0.51+92.61%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.16Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹65.94Cr

