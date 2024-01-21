Shreeji Translogistics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 91.64% YOY

Shreeji Translogistics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 26.47% & the profit increased by 91.64% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 47.63% and the profit decreased by 42.52%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 44.08% q-o-q & decreased by 12.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 64.99% q-o-q & decreased by 17.28% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.99 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 92.61% Y-o-Y.

Shreeji Translogistics has delivered 0.87% return in the last 1 week, -20.48% return in last 6 months and -7.47% YTD return.

Currently the Shreeji Translogistics has a market cap of ₹273.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹85.97 & ₹50.45 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shreeji Translogistics Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 65.94 125.92 -47.63% 52.14 +26.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.18 3.91 -44.08% 2.51 -12.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.1 1.72 -36.3% 0.9 +22.2% Total Operating Expense 62.26 115.41 -46.05% 47.69 +30.55% Operating Income 3.68 10.51 -64.99% 4.45 -17.28% Net Income Before Taxes 6.61 11.39 -41.99% 3.6 +83.28% Net Income 5.16 8.98 -42.52% 2.69 +91.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.99 1.72 -42.28% 0.51 +92.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.16Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹65.94Cr

